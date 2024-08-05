Everise Honored at Stevie® Awards for Great Employers With Multiple Wins

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Everise has been named winner in several categories in the annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, which recognize the world’s best employers and teams who help to create and drive great places to work. Everise was awarded with Gold and Silver wins in multiple categories, as follows:

Gold Stevie® Winner for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

Gold Stevie® Winner for Achievement in Employee Engagement

Gold Stevie® Winner for People-Focused CEO of the Year ( Sudhir Agarwal , Founder & CEO)

, Founder & CEO) Gold Stevie® Winner for Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year ( Sheena Ponnappan , Chief People Officer)

, Chief People Officer) Silver Stevie® Winner for Employer of the Year

Silver Stevie® Winner for Best CSR Strategy

Over 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Over 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a blend of ratings from professional judges and more than 34,000 public votes. Winners will be recognized during a gala dinner on Monday, September 16 2024, in New York City.

“I am profoundly honored and humbled by our recognition at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This year stands out as our most triumphant yet. These awards are a testament to our relentless dedication to putting our people-first culture at the heart of our business. My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude must go to our incredible team for putting our people first in all we do,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Everise, and 2024 Gold Stevie® Winner for People-Focused CEO of the Year.

“We are immensely proud of our achievements and these prestigious accolades from the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. They recognize Everise’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, engaging our employees, and prioritizing our people. Our success is driven by our team’s dedication and the visionary leadership of our Founder & CEO. Together, we continue to create an environment where everyone can thrive,” shared Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer, Everise, and 2024 Gold Stevie® Winner for Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Maggie Miller, President, Stevies.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 20,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

