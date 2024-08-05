AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S.-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum Held to Explore More Opportunities for Business Cooperation

PRNewswire August 5, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), participated and delivered a speech at U.S.-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in New York during his visit to US, along with the led delegation of Chinese business leaders. More than 300 representatives from both Chinese and American business associations attended the forum.

Ren Hongbin remarked, “China and the United States have highly complementary economies with deeply integrated interests. Strengthening supply chain cooperation between our two nations is crucial in maintaining a stable global supply chain, and in driving economic growth in both countries and beyond. The CCPIT remains committed to fostering friendly exchanges between the business communities of China and the U.S. Furthermore, we encourage Chinese and American companies to use the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) as a platform to strengthen supply chain collaboration.”

Huang Ping, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, extended an invitation to U.S. companies to engage with CISCE to forge practical partnerships and advance China-U.S. relations.

Peter Tichansky, President and CEO of the Business Council for International Understanding, underscored the vast opportunities for collaboration in areas such as innovation, energy transition, artificial intelligence, chip technology and trade. He expressed aspirations to deepen ties with CCPIT and collaboratively strive for a safer, more prosperous global landscape.

Wang Zhanghua, President of the Asian American Business Development Center,  voiced his optimism that the business communities of China and the U.S. would use the forum as a catalyst to jointly address challenges, develop new cooperation models, and work towards a thriving, sustainable, and inclusive future.

Declan Daly, COO of the U.S. Council for International Business (USCIB), affirmed that USCIB stands ready to enhance its collaboration with CCPIT and its affiliates, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Hu Wei, Chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce – USA and President of Bank of China USA pledged to continue CGCC’s role in fostering dialogue and facilitating exchanges, creating more opportunities for Sino-American corporate cooperation. He looks forward to the upcoming 2nd CISCE in Beijing this November.

The 2nd CISCE, scheduled from November 26th to 30th, 2024, in Beijing. Preparations are well underway, with robust participation from both domestic and international companies.

For more information, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

