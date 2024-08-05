AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Graceview raises $1.5M to fuel growth

PRNewswire August 5, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Graceview today announced its successful completion of a funding round totalling $1.5M.

Key points

  • Graceview has secured $1.5 million in funding.
  • Entrepreneur Patrick Linton led the round with a group of tech founders and investors.
  • The capital will boost the rollout of Graceview’s AI-driven compliance platform. 
  • The platform combines AI, machine learning, and legal expertise to deliver accurate real-time compliance insights.
  • Funds will support revenue growth expansion in the Asia-Pacific and UK/European markets.

Building the future

Graceview, a leader in generative AI for compliance, today announced its successful completion of a funding round totalling $1.5M.

With leading global corporates already among its growing client base, this investment will accelerate the commercial rollout of Graceview’s platform to fuel growth.

The round was led by Singapore-based entrepreneur, Patrick Linton and brings together a consortium of tech founders and investors.

Graceview leverages AI, machine learning, legal knowledge integrations, and data analytics to deliver real-time insights on compliance threats and opportunities. The platform combines the speed and efficiency of generative AI with senior lawyer oversight to streamline regulatory compliance, and to maintain an environment of continuous compliance.

Simon Quirk, Co-Founder & CEO of Graceview, said:

We are incredibly pleased to have investors who are business people and technology founders backing our vision for the future of compliance. The scale of the compliance problem for large corporates is rapidly increasing and existing solutions are difficult and expensive. By combining generative AI with senior lawyer oversight, we have shown that it’s now possible to continuously and cost-effectively manage regulatory change and deliver on our vision of making the whole process effortless. We are excited to work with our investors and utilise this investment to build on our revenue growth and to scale our product and operations, with an immediate focus on Asia-Pacific and UK/European markets.

Patrick Linton, who will be joining Graceview’s Board of Directors, added: 

We are thrilled to partner with Graceview at this pivotal moment and recognise the transformative potential their platform offers corporates to easily remain compliant. The integration of leading-edge AI technology with senior legal expertise sets a new standard in regulatory compliance, ensuring both agility and precision. We are committed to supporting Graceview as they expand their reach across global markets.

Graceview is currently located in Melbourne, London and Singapore.

About Graceview

Graceview is a legal generative AI company founded by a trio of lawyer-computer scientists with 30+ years of experience at the forefront of AI and law. Graceview is the AI-driven platform for effortless regulatory compliance, empowering legal, risk and compliance teams worldwide. Our mission is to create a world where compliance is easy and continuous.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/graceview-raises-1-5m-to-fuel-growth-302214088.html

SOURCE Graceview

