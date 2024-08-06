URBAN REVIVO Expands International Market Presence with Mores Stores to Open in Malaysia

– URBAN REVIVO’s parent company, FMG, is accelerating its global expansion by opening more stores for both URBAN REVIVO and FMG’s another brand that has attracted attention- BENLAI.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — URBAN REVIVO (UR), the renowned fashion brand celebrated for its exquisite designs and diverse collections, recently opened two new brick-and-mortar stores in Malaysia. Building on this momentum, UR plans to open two additional stores in Malaysia, located in Mid Valley and Sunway, in September and November, respectively.

As part of the global strategy of UR’s parent company Fashion Momentum Group (FMG), BENLAI, another brand owned by FMG and has attracted attention, will also expand its presence. BENLAI, known for its focus on technology, sustainable fabrics, and commitment to comfort and simple designs, is set to open its first store in Thailand in the fourth quarter of this year.

“This year marks a significant milestone for FMG’s international business,” said Richard Tang, CEO of International Business at FMG, as he discussed the group’s upcoming store-opening plans.

The two upcoming UR stores, each spanning over 20,000 square feet, will join the existing UR 1 Utama and UR Pavilion stores, to bolster UR’s presence in the prime shopping districts of Malaysian cities and set the stage for further growth. The brand also plans to enter major fashion markets like New York and London.

The casual wear brand BENLAI is set to open its first store in Bangkok’s One Bangkok in the fourth quarter of this year. The store will span over 13,000 square feet. As an innovative brand that redefines casual wear by integrating performance technology and sustainable fabrics, BENLAI prioritizes comfort, supported by a philosophy that emphasizes enhancing wearability through advanced technology. By incorporating performance technology, BENLAI ensures its products are functional, comfortable, and sustainable. Additionally, the brand advocates for the use of eco-friendly fabrics, aiming to promote sustainable development within the fashion industry.

“As a fashion group with a clear goal, we are proud to have had a wonderful and successful start in the Malaysian market. With plans to open more stores in Malaysia, Thailand, and other countries, we are committed to offering an exceptional shopping experience to consumers around the world,” added Tang.

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a pioneering fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, UR ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand’s mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world’s most influential fashion brand.

