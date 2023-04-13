AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SANY Renewable Energy Enhances Commitment to Sustainability by Joining China ESG Alliance

PRNewswire August 5, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In July 2024, SANY Renewable Energy, a leading producer of clean energy technology, became a member of the China ESG Alliance, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices and the advancement of the wind power sector. Through its membership, SANY will collaborate on sharing best practices and fostering low-carbon innovations, driving the green transformation of the supply chain.

The China ESG Alliance, established on April 13, 2023, by top firms and organizations in Suzhou, seeks to integrate expert insights and resources to devise climate technology solutions with a global impact. Among its members are industry giants such as Microsoft, Lenovo, and Tencent, along with other key players like Honor, Luxshare, LONGi Green Energy Technology, LinkedIn, Sunwoda Electronic, Danfoss, SF Express, CDP, and the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange.

By the close of 2023, SANY’s wind turbines had generated 84.2 billion kWh, effectively reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 48 million tons. In its alliance with the China ESG Alliance, SANY is poised to expand its collaborations internationally, emphasizing research and implementation of green, low-carbon projects.

SANY Renewable Energy maintains a commitment to environmental sustainability across its products’ lifecycle, employing advanced technology and management to minimize environmental impact and enhance energy efficiency. The company also engages in comprehensive low-carbon strategies, including carbon inventories and environmental footprint assessments, to set and achieve emission reduction targets.

A notable project underscoring SANY’s commitment to sustainable practices is the Shenxianling wind farm, where the company has integrated development with ecological protection and community engagement. Achieving high rates of land remediation and vegetation restoration, the project has not only advanced environmental goals but also spurred local tourism and industry growth, establishing it as China’s first ecological smart wind farm.

Moreover, SANY extends its sustainability efforts through its supply chain, with 92% of its suppliers adhering to its Supplier Code of Conduct. The company supports these partners with sustainability self-assessments and ESG training programs to bolster their green capabilities.

Under the guiding principles of “Intelligent Manufacturing Leads the Future” and its vision to “Promote the Efficient Use of Clean Energy for Humanity,” SANY Renewable Energy is dedicated to leading the charge in the global clean energy shift, contributing significantly to China’s carbon neutrality goals and the broader global transition to sustainable energy.

SOURCE SANY Group

