AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • earnings

The Adecco Group: Q2 2024 Results

PRNewswire August 6, 2024

Further market share gains and disciplined cost management; G&A savings above-target

ZURICH, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

The Adecco Group Logo
  • Revenues -2% yoy in challenging markets; Group relative revenue growth +375 bps and Adecco GBU +220 bps
  • Revenues by GBU, Adecco -2% yoy, Akkodis -2% yoy, LHH -7% yoy
  • Robust 19.4% gross margin, -70 bps yoy, reflecting current business mix; pricing firm
  • SG&A expenses excl. one-offs improved by 50 bps yoy as a percentage of revenues, at €969 million
  • G&A expenses -19% vs Q2 22
  • €162 million G&A savings run-rate delivered mid-24 vs 2022 baseline, above ~€150 million target
  • Robust 3.1% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, stable yoy, reflecting disciplined cost management including above-target G&A savings, as well as favourable timing of FESCO JV income
  • Operating income €113 million, stable yoy, constant currency; Net income €58 million, -2% yoy, constant currency
  • Basic EPS €0.35, -2% yoy, constant currency; Adjusted EPS €0.64, -1% yoy, constant currency
  • Improved cash performance reflecting good working capital management: operating cash flow +€82 million yoy to €162 million, free cash flow +€100 million yoy to €128 million, cash conversion 84%

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

“The Group gained a further +375 bps market share in the second quarter, on top of the +775 bps gain in the prior year period. Revenues eased on an organic basis reflecting continued market challenges, although pricing remained firm. We delivered above-target G&A cost savings, supporting a robust EBITA margin, and importantly, delivered improved cash flow through good working capital management.

Adecco outperformed its peers in a tough market, while Akkodis achieved healthy growth in Consulting & Solutions. Pontoon and EZRA grew strongly in LHH, while the performance of Career Transition remained strong.

Our determination is to continue outperforming the sector and to gain further market share. Our strong positioning, rigorous cost management and proven capacity to execute will enable us to benefit swiftly when labour markets improve.” 

Full Press Release

Webcast Details | Investors & Analysts

Investor Relations:
+41 (0)44 878 88 88 

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.