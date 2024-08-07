Cloudera Strengthens Metadata Management with Modernized Data Catalog and Iceberg REST Integration

Cloudera’s latest updates enhance open interoperability while addressing growing demands for data security and governance

Platform updates will be on display during EVOLVE24 in Singapore August 6-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, today unveiled two key enhancements to its metadata management solutions. These updates boost open interoperability within the open data lakehouse and address increasing demands for security and governance across the entire data lifecycle.

As enterprises invest more in generative AI applications, robust and adaptable metadata management becomes critical for data quality and compliance. However, to be successful and achieve more accurate, scalable outcomes, enterprises need a unified, secure platform that can unleash the transformative power of metadata management.

As the platform vendor of choice for data, analytics, and AI at scale for enterprises across all key industry verticals, Cloudera delivers an end-to-end open data lakehouse with open standards that can integrate and interoperate in any ecosystem. The latest updates to support this commitment to modern data architectures include:

Cloudera’s new Iceberg REST Catalog integration now allows seamless access to Apache Iceberg tables using third-party engines, enabling users to leverage various tools while ensuring unified security and governance. It simplifies data access and maintains data permissions and lineage across platforms, reducing the cost and the risk of data breaches by minimizing the number of separate security layers.



now allows seamless access to Apache Iceberg tables using third-party engines, enabling users to leverage various tools while ensuring unified security and governance. It simplifies data access and maintains data permissions and lineage across platforms, reducing the cost and the risk of data breaches by minimizing the number of separate security layers. Cloudera’s Shared Data Experience (SDX) is now in technical preview as a cloud-native, containerized experience that provides end-to-end unified data security, governance, and metadata management, now enhanced for greater elasticity, scale and performance. It provides self-service data access across tools, helps to minimize breach risks by consolidating security functions, and supports single-pane-of-glass management across cloud and on-premises data.

In addition to safeguarding data with security and lineage throughout its lifecycle, Cloudera’s latest updates enable enterprises to boost performance, scalability, and resiliency while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by optimizing metadata management. The expansion also facilitates metadata sharing without creating copies, enabling innovation with third-party tools without vendor lock-in.

“There is no moat bigger than your corporate data. Considering this, organizations are asking for a unified way to access and govern every data asset – structured and unstructured, in every location – on-prem and multi cloud, and at every velocity – batch or streaming. Data leaders want a consistent view of data by leveraging open table formats and applying a consistent set of policies regardless of where the content resides,” said industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “This is possible through an enhanced data catalog that incorporates formats like Iceberg REST APIs and enables fine-grained access control.”

“Unified data and interoperability has, and continues to be, central to Cloudera’s open data lakehouse architecture across hybrid clouds,” said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Our platform delivers unmatched scalability, performance, resilience, and cost-efficiency for managing expanding metadata, without vendor lock-in or data silos. By adhering to open standards, we ensure seamless integration and interoperability across any ecosystem so enterprises can make the most of their AI investments.”

Cloudera will be demonstrating these updates during Cloudera’s EVOLVE24 Singapore event – one of the industry’s premier Data and AI conference – taking place August 6-7 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. Attendees will be able to speak to experts onsite about Cloudera’s commitment to being the only true hybrid open data lakehouse that brings analytics and AI to business data.

For more information on how these advancements enhance Cloudera’s dedication to open interoperability while addressing growing demands for security and governance, check out our recent blog.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, helping to enable customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seems impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

