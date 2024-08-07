AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

‘In the Footsteps of Marco Polo’, new documentary supported by Global Education, premieres at Curzon Mayfair

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the Footsteps of Marco Polo, featuring Stanley and Max Johnson, premiered at Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday, July 3.

 

GEDU Global Education

 

The documentary follows their 2023 road trip to the Forbidden City in Beijing, the end of the Silk Road. The 2,500-mile journey took them through some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Stanley said: “Completing the Silk Road has taken 62 years and was something Michael and Tim, my two late co-conspirators, would have loved to have been a part of.

“Being able to pick up where I left off more than six decades ago and complete this journey, with my son by my side, is something I will never forget.

“But while this journey meant a lot to me personally, there is a bigger picture. The project presented an opportunity to show the importance of travel, multiculturalism and how the English language can be a force of unity that goes beyond borders and unites us all.”

Max Johnson added: “By retracing Marco’s historic journey, we hope bridges of mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and lasting collaboration can and will be built between China and Europe.”

The 90-minute documentary was supported by Global Education (GEDU) and the English Path language program. Mike Summerfield, the managing director of English Path, said: “This production exemplifies how language can unite cultures and break down barriers. We are changing lives through education across 12 countries, and we are immensely proud to support Stanley and Max’s remarkable journey.”

Dale Templar, Managing Director of One Tribe TV, told the gathering: “At a time when the world is facing many challenges In the Footsteps of Marco Polo is a remarkable example of international film-making collaboration in action.”

His Excellency Zheng Zeguang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UK, expressed his own satisfaction at the close collaboration that had been achieved at every level between the China and the UK in the planning and execution of the project. “This is a truly remarkable initiative,” Ambassador Zheng said, “which deserves the support of everyone. Mr Stanley Johnson’s travel, like the story of Marco Polo, will help people in the UK to learn about the real China.”

 

SOURCE Global Education (GEDU)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.