Snap, share, and win! Trip.com unveils “100 Ways of Travel” with Trip Moments campaign

Launching on 8 August, this global campaign invites travellers to share their travel moments using specific hashtags.

Prizes include USD 5,000 in travel credits, up to 48,000 Trip Coins monthly, and exclusive Trip.com perks.

Download Trip.com ( http://trip.com/ ) APP and search “100 Ways of Travel” for full campaign details.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Have you ever dreamt of exploring many different travel destinations, experiencing unique cultures, and sharing your adventures with a global audience? Trip.com invites you to embark on an extraordinary journey with its first-ever global campaign, “100 Ways of Travel”, on its social platform Trip Moments.

This worldwide campaign promises to inspire, connect, and reward travellers from all corners of the world, with attractive travel-related prizes to be won – including USD 5000 in Trip Coins as the top prize, and exciting opportunities to become long-term travel collaborators with Trip.com.

Discover the “100 Ways of Travel”

Imagine a world where every trip you take becomes part of a larger story, celebrated by a community of travel enthusiasts. The “100 Ways of Travel” campaign is all about bringing these stories to life. During the campaign period, creative hashtag challenges will be launched, where participants are encouraged to share their travel moments across 100 different scenarios, destinations, and themes. For instance, themes such as beautiful beaches or seaside holidays under #Seascapes, #SummerResorts or even specific ones such as Disneyland, which will allow travellers to showcase the diverse experiences they have.

Through this campaign, Trip.com aims to foster a vibrant travel community and select 100 top globe-trotting travel content creators, providing them with support to travel and create compelling content in the long run.

Why join the journey?

Global Traveller Award: At the heart of the campaign is the prestigious Global Traveller Award. The top 100 participants will be celebrated for their contributions, with the ultimate winner receiving 500,000 Trip Coins (worth USD 5,000)[1]. Other perks include business collaboration opportunities such as partnerships with hotels, tours and tourism boards, and much more.

Incredible monthly rewards: Participants who are monthly top performers in terms of posting on Trip Moments can earn up to 48,000 Trip Coins (worth USD 480) monthly, exclusive Trip.com travel badges, and additional prizes during the campaign period of August to November. This ensures that everyone, from seasoned travellers to newcomers, has a chance to win.

Join the community: Track your progress and see how you rank against other travellers in real-time. Rankings, reflected on a leaderboard, are based on the number of qualified posts and engagement metrics such as likes, comments, and saves.

How to participate

Getting involved is easy. Simply post your travel moments using the campaign’s specific hashtags. Utilise the newly introduced itinerary templates and limited-edition campaign stickers to create and share detailed travel plans, making it even easier to join the challenge and inspire others with your adventures.

Key campaign dates

Launch date: 8 August 2024, GMT 8

Campaign duration: 100 days (8 August – 16 November 2024)

Winner announcements: Monthly winners will be announced on 1 September and 1 October, with the final winners announced on 30 November 2024.

Download Trip.com ( http://trip.com/ ) APP and search “100 Ways of Travel” for full campaign details.

[1] Terms and conditions apply, may vary across different countries and regions.

(end)

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com