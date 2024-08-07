AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trust Wallet Launches Gamified Education Platform and Loyalty Program to Enhance and Reward Web3 Learning

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet and Web3 gateway trusted by over 130 million users, has launched Trust Wallet Quests, a gamified education platform within the Trust Wallet mobile app which encourages users to earn points while exploring and learning about Web3.

Users can engage in task-based challenges ranging from quizzes to complex problem-solving scenarios composed of various DeFi and Web3 activities, all designed to deepen their understanding of blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), and expose them to exciting opportunities within Web3. As an incentive, users will earn Trust Points, a loyalty-based points system designed to reward user activity within the Trust Wallet mobile app. With Trust Points, users can earn rewards upon the completion of specific tasks, making Web3 more rewarding and fun.

In the future, Trust Points will offer additional gamification features, such as unlocking achievements, badges, and levels. This interactive approach not only boosts individual learning but also contributes to broader community education and adoption of decentralized technologies, making Trust Wallet Quests a dynamic and exciting way to reward loyal users and engage with communities in Web3.

On the motive for launching Trust Wallet Quests, Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, stated: “The complex technology and fast-paced industry can be intimidating for both new and seasoned users. The introduction of Quests on Trust Wallet further solidifies our commitment to making it easier for millions to navigate Web3, aligning perfectly with our mission to build a seamless Web3 hub and open ecosystem for all.”

Nate Zou, Head of Product at Trust Wallet, highlighted what to expect from Trust Points and Trust Wallet Quests: “Trust Points and Quests are just the first iteration of a much-needed reward system for our community. Within 2024, we have plans to build on this, combining rewards with many of our other web3 product offerings. Overall, we envision this points system not only changing how users engage with Trust Wallet, but also encouraging more collaboration between Trust Wallet, our users and other web3 ecosystem players.”

Trust Wallet Quests and Trust Points are now available on both Android and iOS versions of Trust Wallet’s mobile app. Download here: https://short.trustwallet.com/TrustWalletQuests

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the self-custody, multi-chain Web3 wallet and Web3 gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards, all in one place and without limits.

SOURCE Trust Wallet

