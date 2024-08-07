ZEISS Professional Portrait Now in vivo’s V Series: A Leap Forward in Smartphone Imaging with the New V40 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today unveiled the new V40 series, including V40 and V40 Pro, its latest smartphones designed to elevate the mobile portrait photography experience. Featuring a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, V40 series empowers users to capture portraits and videos that tell their story in stunning quality. V40 and V40 Pro also boast a powerful battery, all housed in a sleek, lightweight design – making them vivo’s slimmest devices with a 5500 mAh[1] battery to date.

“With V40 series, we’ve focused on blending powerful mobile portrait photography, lasting battery performance and sleek design as a way to enhance the overall user experience. We partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer a professional-level portrait system that provides endless opportunities for creativity and self-expression,” said Yongduan Zhou, General Manager of the Overseas Product Department at vivo. “The long-lasting battery, effortless performance, immersive display, and intuitive interface ensure that users can stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout their day. We think of each device as more than a smartphone, it is a companion that enhances every aspect of your digital life.”

All you Need for Portrait Photography

V40 series is meticulously engineered for professional-level portrait photography. Both V40 and V40 Pro achieve the quality and imaging performance standards jointly defined by vivo and ZEISS. This ensures the exceptional image quality and creative control that ZEISS Optics are known for.

Users can capture every detail with the 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera[2], available on both models. The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera[3] on V40 Pro uses the new 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, while V40 features the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor. Both models have an f/1.88 aperture that enhances light intake, ensuring clear portraits and landscape photos at night. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further reduces blur and achieves a 2.8x[4] light intake for consistently sharp and bright images.

For capturing portraits or distant subjects with remarkable clarity, V40 Pro boasts an exclusive 50 MP ZEISS Telephoto Portrait Camera[5]. This camera features the Sony IMX816 sensor and allows for 2x optical zoom and up to 50x ZEISS Ultra HD Zoom.

Both V40 and V40 Pro feature a 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera[6] with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. With an ultrawide 119° angle[7] and powerful autofocus, it is ideal for capturing stunning landscapes or group portraits, ensuring everyone fits in the photo. At the front, the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera[8] is equipped with smart autofocus, helping users take detailed and colorful selfies. The front camera image quality is further improved thanks to the AI Facial Contouring Technology that effectively reduces common facial distortion[9] issues, including protruding or enlarged facial features, resulting in more natural-looking portraits.

The new V40 series goes beyond the ordinary with innovative features that empower creativity. With ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, users can integrate professional portrait focal lengths into their mobile photography. V40 Pro offers 24 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 85 mm, and 100 mm focal lengths, while V40 supports 24 mm, 35 mm and 50 mm. For a seamless point-and-shoot experience, V40 series offers master-level professional portrait templates tailored to various scenarios. Each focal length offers optimized color tones and is paired with a corresponding ZEISS Style Bokeh, offering a variety of powerful portrait effects.

V40 series is optimized for movie-like video content with options to shoot cinematic videos in 4K. V40 and V40 Pro offer ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video that creates a unique oval bokeh and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, lending a classic film aesthetic to any video creation. The movie-like style is further enhanced with ZEISS Focus Transition. With this feature, the focus switches smoothly and follows the main character automatically based on the direction they are facing. The protagonist in the video remains the highlight, creating a movie-like atmosphere.

Bringing Studio-Quality Lighting with a Smarter Aura Light

V40 series redefines portrait lighting with the upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait. V40 Pro boasts a smaller Aura Light which, when using 2x zoom, is three times brighter compared to its predecessor and 50 times softer compared to a regular flash[10]. The newly upgraded electronically controlled dimming technology optimizes lighting according to portrait scenarios, ensuring clear and bright faces even at 4x zoom.

Both V40 and V40 Pro feature Studio-Quality professional fill light, enhancing depth and dimensionality. The new AI 3D Studio Lighting helps enhance image quality by adding precise and natural fill light for challenging lighting conditions. AI 3D Studio Lighting utilizes advanced AI algorithms for 3D facial light recognition analysis, offering an additional layer of 3D fill light to enhance the portraits taken in low light or at night. The Aura Light capabilities have been extended to include indoor backlit scenarios and support all focal lengths. Users can now also use it to capture stunning images of family and friends with the Festival Portrait style, including two distinct LUTs that enhance the festive feel with carefully calibrated colors. Further, the new Dynamic Light feature allows the Aura Light on the back of the phone to be used in various scenarios, such as message notification flash and photo countdown flash.

Smooth Performance with a Powerful Battery that Lasts

V40 series is designed to keep up with users’ active lifestyle. The large 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery allows users to listen to music for up to 63 hours[11]. When the battery is low, users can rely on the 80W FlashCharge Technology and Fast charging Mode[12] to quickly power up and stay connected.

vivo has engineered a high-capacity battery within a slim body by employing a range of innovative technologies. Using second-generation silicon-carbon anode, the battery achieves a 20% higher[13] energy density, and the capacity is increased by approximately 1,000 mAh[14] compared with regular batteries of the same size.

Effortless Performance and Immersive Entertainment

V40 series delivers a seamless user experience for work and entertainment. V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Flagship Chipset, while V40 utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Both models support up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM[15], providing larger memory space and smooth switching between apps. Users can multitask effortlessly with over 40 apps[16] running in the background.

For an immersive entertainment experience, V40 series has 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display (AMOLED) and 3D curved screen. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, 60.7% higher than the previous generation, providing a clear and vibrant display even under bright sunlight. V40 series comes with a triple SGS certification for low blue light, low flicker and low motion blur, promoting eye health and ensuring comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions[17].

For the first time in the V series, V40 series introduces a Dual Stereo Speaker system, delivering 3D stereo sound with balanced and rich bass. This elevates the audio experience for videos, music, and games.

Exquisite Yet Durable Slim Design in Four Show-stopping Colors

V40 series combines durability and elegance within a slim and lightweight form. V40 and V40 Pro are built to last with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that provides enhanced shock absorption, while the protective glass is made from high-performance Schott α, increasing drop resistance by 47%[18].

The V40 series devices are the slimmest vivo phones with a 5500 mAh battery to date, measuring only 7.58 mm in thickness[19]. The 3D curved screen offers a comfortable grip and immersive visual experience. V40 series also showcases a stunning redesigned camera module, now featuring a Gemini Ring Design. Inspired by the Gemini constellation, the camera module complements the overall design craftsmanship, adding a touch of luxury.

V40 series introduces four new colors. Nebula Purple (V40 only) is a gray-toned purple shade, featuring delicate Fluorite AG shimmer. Sunglow Peach (V40 only) is a warm, sunrise-inspired peach color with a glossy glass finish and dynamic magnetic ink textures. Meteor Blue (V40 & V40 Pro) has a pure blue hue with a glossy transparent texture that adds a dynamic effect. Moonlight White (V40 & V40 Pro) is a soft interplay of blue and white hues with an Anti-Fingerprint Coating. Stellar Silver (V40 & V40 Pro) is an elegant colorway that uses AG technology for enhanced scratch and fingerprint resistance.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, vivo V40 series will be available in India, and will gradually roll out to other markets. The availability, pricing and specifications of each model may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For details on pricing and color options, please visit vivo’s official website.

[1] The typical battery capacity is 5500 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5380 mAh. [2] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes, and is subject to actual usage. [3] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes, and is subject to actual usage. [4] The 2.8x light intake is compared to cameras without OIS. All data is sourced from vivo’s laboratory tests. [5] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes, and is subject to actual usage. [6] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes, and is subject to actual usage. [7] The optical field of view of the 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera is 119°, and 109.2° after distortion correction. [8] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes, and is subject to actual usage. [9] The AI Facial Contouring Technology works best in single-person selfies. [10] V40 Pro’s Aura Light data is sourced from vivo’s laboratory. At the 2x focal length, the brightness is up to three times higher compared to the V30 Pro’s Aura Light. Compared to a regular flash, the softness of the Aura Light of V40 Pro is increased by approximately 50 times. [11] Data is sourced from vivo labs and a single app was used during the test. Duration of use test conditions: For Music, Bluetooth earphones are connected and the screen is off. Actual duration of use may vary depending on brightness, volume, environment, or other factors. Please take the actual product as standard. [12] The Fast Charging Mode needs to be manually enabled, you can follow these steps to activate this feature: Settings – Battery – Battery health and charging – Fast charging. [13] A regular battery refers to a battery that uses graphite-anode materials with a terminate voltage of 3.4V, and an energy density of about 675 Wh/L. [14] Data is theoretical value. Actual performance shall prevail. [15] 12 GB extended RAM is realized by software. Actual available RAM/ROM is less due to the storage of the operation system and pre-installed apps. [16] Data is obtained from vivo laboratory tests. [17] The product is not intended for medical use. [18] Compared with the Xensation UP glass with the same thickness, the Xensation α glass is 47% tougher in a drop test that involves 80 grit sandpaper. Data is from vivo labs. [19] Actual dimensions may differ slightly due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.

