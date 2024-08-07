Skrewball Goes Down Under: Spirits Brand Expands Distribution to Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey-flavoured liqueur is breaking loose into Australia and New Zealand. This award-winning blend offers misfits a surprisingly delicious, smooth and nutty taste unlike any other. The Southern California-born brand, in partnership with Pernod Ricard, is now available across all major Australian and New Zealand retailers.

Co-founder Steven Yeng’s journey began when his family fled Cambodia, lived in a refugee camp in Thailand and was eventually sponsored to relocate to the United States. He saw peanut butter, a key part of the care packages his family had received as his “taste of freedom”, sparking his passion for the ingredient. When Steven opened a bar in California with his brothers he crafted a peanut butter and whiskey drink that had patrons going nuts – literally! Recognizing the buzz, Steven’s wife, Brittany, a chemist-turned-lawyer, saw an opportunity to forge their own path by bottling the beloved beverage – and Skrewball was born.

Skrewball offers a distinctly balanced sweet and savoury flavour that combines complex whiskey with rich peanut butter notes. The long and satisfying finish makes it a versatile and memorable spirit that appeals to a wide range of palates and complements a variety of recipes.

Skrewball’s rapid growth, marking one of the fastest market rollouts in the history of American spirits, has solidified its place as an innovator in the flavoured alcohol category. The brand started going global with its entrance into Canada and Puerto Rico, eager to get the product into the hands of Aussies and Kiwis within the Southern Hemisphere. Now, locals can herd with members of the ‘Skrew Krew’ at various in-market events, pop-ups and in Skrewball’s iconic sheep van.

Pernod Ricard became a partner in the brand as a majority stakeholder in 2023, presenting a perfect opportunity to continue building on its longstanding consumer-centric premiumisation strategy.

Skrewball is now available in leading retailers in New Zealand and Australia for an RRP of $65.

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Flavoured Liqueur

Skrewball was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling San Diego bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven’s bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable liqueur with her chemistry background. Skrewball has won several awards, including the Best Flavoured Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com.

About Pernod Ricard Pacific

Pernod Ricard Pacific spans Australia and New Zealand and is one of the region’s leading alcohol companies with a unique portfolio of premium brands including Malfy Gin, Absolut, G.H. Mumm, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate and Stoneleigh wines. With a global commitment to innovation, Pernod Ricard in the Pacific is a strategic testing ground and a launch pad for major products including flavours across the Jameson RTD range, which are rapidly growing in popularity. Pernod Ricard is proud to be an employer of choice both in Australia and New Zealand and is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy which encourages responsible consumption.

