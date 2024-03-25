CyberSecurity Malaysia Signs MoU with Flexxon and AI MSP to Bring Intelligent Hardware Security Solutions to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), the national cybersecurity specialist agency under the purview of Malaysia’s Ministry of Digital, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flexxon and AI MSP. Flexxon is a global leader in AI-powered hardware security solutions, and AI MSP is an IT and cybersecurity company that offers Flexxon’s X-PHY AI Cybersecurity Solutions and professional services in Malaysia.

The MoU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in digital transformation and the introduction of pre-emptive hardware-based AI cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the country’s cybersecurity capabilities and develop new methodologies and tools to safeguard against evolving cyber threats.

The signing ceremony took place today at Cyber DSA 2024 in Kuala Lumpur and was signed by Mr Roshdi Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Ms Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexxon, and Mr Kevin Lim, Technical Director of AI MSP. With witnesses YBrs. Tuan Fabian Bigar, Secretary General, Ministry of Digital and Ms May Chng, Co-Founder and COO of Flexxon.

YBhg. Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CSM, stated, “This MoU signifies a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering Malaysia’s cybersecurity framework, a key focus area in our fast-advancing data-driven digital economy. By leveraging Flexxon’s innovative hardware-based security solutions, we can enhance our national resilience against cyber threats and foster a safer digital environment for our citizens.”

Ms Camellia Chan, CEO of Flexxon, commented, “We are honoured to collaborate with CyberSecurity Malaysia, together with our partner AI MSP. Working with forward-looking and like-minded organisations that embrace innovation is essential to outpacing cybercriminals that have continued to exploit traditional security methods. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge hardware-based security solutions that protect critical infrastructure and the vast network of data. Together, we aim to set new standards in cybersecurity.”

Echoing Ms Chan’s sentiments, Mr Kevin Lim, Technical Director of AI MSP, said, “AI MSP is committed to enhancing security standards by implementing proactive measures that address emerging cyber threats. Our collaboration with Flexxon and CSM builds a bridge for the integration of advanced AI-powered hardware solutions, furthering our goal of delivering holistic and effective security solutions across Malaysia.”

Bolstering security architecture through Flexxon’s intelligent hardware solutions

The synergistic partnership seeks to enable the rapid adoption of Flexxon’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies within the Malaysian Government and foster capacity building in information technology and information security across the country. Key activities include organizing and participating in cybersecurity outreach events, training programmes, and service initiatives to promote awareness and best practices in cybersecurity.

Singapore headquartered Flexxon has led the charge in developing AI-embedded hardware security solutions since it unveiled the X-PHY Solid State Drive (SSD) in 2021 – the world’s first AI-powered cybersecurity SSD. Its solutions leverage on the memory medium to proactively and autonomously detect and respond to cyberthreats including Zero Day threats, ransomware and physical intrusions. It has since expanded its growing suite of patented solutions to include the X-PHY cybersecurity laptops, X-PHY Server Defender and X-PHY Vault.

A timely collaboration as Malaysia ramps up cybersecurity governance

Malaysia has increasingly prioritized cybersecurity to protect its digital infrastructure and data, with its latest Cyber Security Bill passed in parliament on 25 March 2024. The Bill includes provisions such as the establishment of the National Cyber Security Committee, licensing of cyber security service providers and enforcement provisions.

CSM’s timely collaboration with Flexxon and AI MSP aligns with the nation’s strategic goals, addressing the pressing need for advanced security measures in the face of increasing cyber threats. By integrating Flexxon’s AI-powered X-PHY hardware solutions, Malaysia aims to enhance its defensive capabilities, ensuring a secure and resilient digital future for its citizens and industries.

Products and services can be explored at Flexxon and AI MSP’s booth at Cyber DSA. Situated in Hall 6 number 6009, Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, from 6 – 8 August 2024.

About Flexxon

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. Today, the company has offices in countries and regions including Singapore, USA, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over forty patents and counting, Flexxon’s market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

