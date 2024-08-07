AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aleph partners with Pinterest as sales representative in key new markets

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

Partnership expands Pinterest’s sales presence in key Asia, Middle East, Africa and LATAM markets

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aleph is announcing a sales partnership that will expand Pinterest’s digital advertising solutions to 11 new markets across LATAM, Asia, the Middle East and Africa: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, India, Israel, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, South Africa and Turkey.

Aleph will also now serve as Pinterest’s sales partner in countries across Central and Eastern Europe, including Cyprus, Czechia, Hungary, Greece, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

As a leading visual search and discovery platform with over half a billion global monthly active users*, Pinterest has become one of the top destinations for brands trying to reach customers looking to shop.

Matt Hogle, Vice President of Global SMB Sales at Pinterest, commented: “We’re excited to expand Pinterest’s ads business into 11 new markets via our partnership with Aleph. For the first time, brands in these markets will be able to reach millions of Pinterest users who come to the platform with a passion for discovering new ideas and the commercial intent to bring those ideas to life.”

Aleph first partnered with Pinterest in 2023 to help brands in select countries launch cross-border advertising campaigns on the platform. Under this new expanded partnership, Aleph will be working with Pinterest to expand into 11 new markets in LATAM, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Pinterest to help advertisers connect with  customers looking to be inspired and shop on the platform,” said Ignacio Vidaguren, Partner and COO at Aleph. “The ability to advertise on Pinterest in these markets will unlock a great opportunity for brands and retailers to reach new customers.”

*Pinterest Internal Data, Global analysis, Q2 2024

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global digital advertising company operating in 140+ countries, connecting over 26,000 advertisers with over 3 billion consumers. Through sales partnerships with 60+ leading digital media platforms Aleph empowers businesses and communities in underserved markets by building and supplying proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts.

 

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc

