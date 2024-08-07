AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

BERGGRUEN PRIZE JURY WELCOMES PHYSICIST CARLO ROVELLI

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

Distinguished Theoretical Physicist to Join Esteemed Berggruen Prize Jury in Selecting 2024 Laureate for Annual $1 Million Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Berggruen Institute announced today that renowned theoretical physicist and writer Carlo Rovelli will join the jury for the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture. Rovelli has made an enduring impact on the physics of space and time and brings his acclaimed scientific perspective to the multidisciplinary Berggruen Prize Jury.

Berggruen Institute Logo

The annual $1M award recognizes thinkers whose ideas have shaped society and provided wisdom in a rapidly transforming world. Laureates have included Charles Taylor (2016); Onora O’Neill (2017); Martha C. Nussbaum (2018); Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2019); Paul Farmer (2020); Peter Singer (2021); Kojin Karatani (2022); and Patricia Hill Collins (2023).

Rovelli joins Prize Jury Chair Antonio Damasio, leading neuroscientist and David Dornsife Chair in Neuroscience at the University of Southern California, and Berggruen Prize Jury members David Chalmers, Siri Hustvedt, Yuk Hui, Elif Shafak, and Wang Hui to select the 2024 Berggruen Prize Laureate. The Laureate will be announced later this Fall and honored at a special ceremony. Previous jurors have included inaugural Prize Jury Chair Kwame Anthony Appiah as well as Nobel Prize Laureates, thinkers, and leaders Leszek Borysiewicz, Amy Gutmann, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Michael Spence, Alison Simmons, Amartya Sen, and George Yeo.

The Berggruen Prize Jury convenes several times each year to review nominations and determine the winner. In addition to reviewing all nominations received from the general public, jurors are encouraged to nominate a variety of candidates worthy of consideration. Jurors must balance multiple criteria, including but not limited to: intellectual quality, depth and originality, public impact, diversity and global reach, and the primacy of recognizing ideas that matter.

The Institute is currently accepting nominations from far and wide for the 2024 Prize Laureate through August 15, 2024. Submit your nomination here.

About the Berggruen Institute
The Berggruen Institute is a global network of thinkers navigating change through ideas. We develop new conceptual frameworks to meet the challenges & harness the opportunities of the arriving future. Our work forges new frameworks of thought in democracy, capitalism, planetary politics, science and technology, and philosophy and culture. We foster dialogue between East and West, and develop shared perspectives for our world. Our goal is to create a planetary network of thinkers from diverse disciplines and cultures. We believe these thinkers—connected and emboldened—can reshape our social and political institutions, and drive solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time.

 

SOURCE Berggruen Institute

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

