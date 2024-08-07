AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Ready to Ride: Ford and N+ Unleash Bronco and Mustang Inspired E-Bikes

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang are two of the most exciting vehicles available with four wheels. Now, Ford and N+ – a leader in cycling technology – bring the spirit and performance of Bronco and Mustang to two wheels through a lineup of officially licensed e-bike models.

Ready to Ride: Ford and N+ Unleash Bronco and Mustang Inspired E-Bikes

“We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. “These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”

Bronco E-Bike: Built Wild® with Capability and Performance
The Bronco e-bike, inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV, features a powerful 750W hub-mounted motor that generates 85 Nm of torque. Designed with a G.O.A.T.™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this e-bike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.

Key Features:

  • 750W* Hub-Mounted Motor: Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)
  • Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control.
  • Pirelli Tires and Running Lights: Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5″ x 2.6″ tires and bright lights for improved visibility.
  • Motorcycle-Inspired Seat: Offers enhanced rider comfort and style
  • Full-Color LCD Panel: Integrated seamlessly into the handlebars, providing real-time information including speed, battery life, and range

The Bronco eBike starts at $4,500 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Area 51.

Mustang E-Bikes: Adrenaline Chasers: this is your Wake-up Call
Marking the Mustang’s 60th anniversary, Ford introduces two Mustang bikes. This pair of ponies bring the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to e-bikes, with handling that mimics the iconic sports car.

Key Features:

  • 750W Hub-Mounted Motors: Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)
  • Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities
  • Full-Color LCD Panel: Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang’s driver display.
  • Limited Edition Availability: The Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition will be available exclusively through Ford dealers in limited quantities.

The Mustang eBike starts at $4,000 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Carbonized Gray Metallic

Ordering for both eBikes begins today at www.ford-bikes.com with deliveries expected later this year.

Contacts:  

Mark Riedy, N+ 

415 302 2923

mark@igtstudio.com

 

SOURCE N+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.