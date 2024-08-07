Ready to Ride: Ford and N+ Unleash Bronco and Mustang Inspired E-Bikes

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang are two of the most exciting vehicles available with four wheels. Now, Ford and N+ – a leader in cycling technology – bring the spirit and performance of Bronco and Mustang to two wheels through a lineup of officially licensed e-bike models.

“We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. “These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”

Bronco E-Bike: Built Wild® with Capability and Performance

The Bronco e-bike, inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV, features a powerful 750W hub-mounted motor that generates 85 Nm of torque. Designed with a G.O.A.T.™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this e-bike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.

Key Features:

750W* Hub-Mounted Motor : Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

: Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age) Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes : Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control.

: Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control. Pirelli Tires and Running Lights : Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5″ x 2.6″ tires and bright lights for improved visibility.

: Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5″ x 2.6″ tires and bright lights for improved visibility. Motorcycle-Inspired Seat : Offers enhanced rider comfort and style

: Offers enhanced rider comfort and style Full-Color LCD Panel: Integrated seamlessly into the handlebars, providing real-time information including speed, battery life, and range

The Bronco eBike starts at $4,500 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Area 51.

Mustang E-Bikes: Adrenaline Chasers: this is your Wake-up Call

Marking the Mustang’s 60th anniversary, Ford introduces two Mustang bikes. This pair of ponies bring the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to e-bikes, with handling that mimics the iconic sports car.

Key Features:

750W Hub-Mounted Motors : Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

: Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age) Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes : Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities

: Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities Full-Color LCD Panel : Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang’s driver display.

: Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang’s driver display. Limited Edition Availability: The Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition will be available exclusively through Ford dealers in limited quantities.

The Mustang eBike starts at $4,000 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Carbonized Gray Metallic

Ordering for both eBikes begins today at www.ford-bikes.com with deliveries expected later this year.

