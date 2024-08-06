Defending Malaysia’s Cybersecurity: Group-IB and CyberSecurity Malaysia Forge Strategic Alliance to Safeguard National Cyber Resilience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital Malaysia, to establish a framework to fortify Malaysia’s cyber resilience, and safeguard its national interests and critical IT infrastructure.

The multifaceted framework encompasses a spectrum of critical initiatives, including robust information sharing on cyber threat intelligence and incident reports, technical support in vulnerability assessments and digital forensics, capacity building through training on cyber security awareness and incident response, and emergency coordination protocols for swift response to cyber incidents. Additionally, the alliance will focus on advocacy to raise awareness about cyber security best practices among businesses and the public, while also offering critical commercial cyber security services to Small-and-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. The collaboration further extends to providing access to GROUP-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) for rapid analysis and mitigation of regional threats, enhancing intelligence exchange, and conducting joint operations against cybercrime in Malaysia.

During the Cyber DSA 2024, the agreement was formally exchanged between Roshdi Bin Hj Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia, and Dmitry Volkov, Chief Executive Officer of Group-IB, and witnessed by Yang Berbahagia Tuan Fabian Bigar, Secretary General, Ministry of Digital. The signing of this landmark framework agreement took place on 6 August 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, between Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB, and Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin bin Abdul Wahab FASc, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia, and witnessed by Wong Wei See, Head of Sales at Group-IB, and Tuan Fabian Bigar, Secretary General, Ministry of Digital.

“We are honoured to join forces with CyberSecurity Malaysia at a crucial juncture of Malaysia’s transformation towards a fully digital economy. Our partnership highlights our mutual dedication to combating cyber threats and bolstering Malaysia’s cybersecurity resilience, and Group-IB’s steadfast commitment to fighting cybercrime and strengthening cybersecurity for the businesses and citizens of Malaysia,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “We are grateful to Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin bin Abdul Wahab and CyberSecurity Malaysia for their confidence in Group-IB, and we look forward to working closely together to safeguard Malaysia’s cybersecurity defences.”

“With this MoU between CyberSecurity Malaysia and Group-IB, we are united in the common goal of fortifying Malaysia’s cyber defences, and this will be achieved through enhanced information sharing, technical support, and specialized training, while also focusing on swift emergency response,” said Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin bin Abdul Wahab FASc, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia. “Our joint efforts will leverage our collective expertise to improve cybersecurity measures and ensure adherence to Malaysian laws, with a strong emphasis on confidentiality and data protection. Most importantly through the ‘InsureGuard’ Initiative, we can offer specialized cyber protection for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), government agencies, and large enterprises. By offering tailored solutions and comprehensive risk assessments, InsureGuard is set to significantly bolster Malaysia’s cybersecurity resilience and shield a diverse range of organizations from evolving cyber threats.”

ABOUT GROUP-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform , offering unparalleled defence through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence , Fraud Protection , Digital Risk Protection , Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) , Business Email Protection , and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com

ABOUT CYBERSECURITY MALAYSIA

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital Malaysia. We are committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia’s self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cybersecurity services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. Visit http://www.cybersecurity.my for more information.

