Bespin Global has been Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services three times

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bespin Global (https://www.bespinglobal.com/), an AI-managed services company, announced today that it has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services three times.

Since its inception, Bespin Global has consistently pursued a multi-cloud strategy along with the automation of cloud operations management. We believe this year’s mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is also a recognition of the company’s proactive use of AI combined with automation in cloud operations management. Bespin Global reduces costs through automation and enhances customer productivity by actively incorporating AI into its solutions, including its integrated conversational AI platform, HelpNow AI. 

The company’s rapid expansion, particularly in Korea and the Middle East, and its continued growth across multiple verticals were also noted positively. In addition, Bespin Global helps customers modernize their existing systems quickly and efficiently, thus reducing operational costs.

Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global, said: “We are delighted to be recognized as a Visionary in the globally recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant three times. We believe that this recognition is a testament to Bespin Global’s technical capabilities and sound digital transformation strategy. We will continue to offer optimal solutions to meet our customers’ increasingly complex demands of requirements in the era of data and AI, and strive to establish a position in the global digital transformation market.”

Bespin Global has been recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers (MSPs) for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 and was even recognized as a Leader in 2020. This year’s recognition marks the eighth time since 2017 that Bespin Global has been included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

More information about Bespin Global https://www.en.bespinglobal.com/

All statements in this report attributable to Gartner represent Bespin Global interpretation of data, research opinion or viewpoints published as part of a syndicated subscription service by Gartner, Inc., and have not been reviewed by Gartner. Each Gartner publication speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this report). The opinions expressed in Gartner publications are not representations of fact and are subject to change without notice.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bespin-global-has-been-recognized-as-a-visionary-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-public-cloud-it-transformation-services-three-times-302216585.html

SOURCE Bespin Global

