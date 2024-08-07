The Music Pulse of Shanghai: 2024 Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival will Ignite National Day in Oct

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 6, the “Shanghai Summer” flagship event, 2024 Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival held a press conference at The Cool Docks in Shanghai, announcing its grand arrival at Shanghai International Circuit from October 2 to October 3.

Co-hosted by CW Future and Shanghai JUCE Culture and Media Co.,Ltd., Budweiser Storm Shanghai will feature 3 uniquely themed stages and over 20 international DJs, delivering an upgraded, immersive music feast to fans across the world, with its strong reputation and overwhelming live experience.

The press conference revealed the initial lineup of top international DJs, including Hardwell, ranked #1 in the World’s Top 100 DJs; French electronic music legend DJ Snake; Sebastian Ingrosso, one of the members of the legendary Swedish House Mafia; French famous House duo TCHAMI x MALAA; Belgian superstar export Lost Frequencies, Future House leader Don Diablo, and rising star MESTO. More artists will be announced soon.

Since its inception in 2013, Storm Electronic Music Festival has been held in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, Hangzhou and other several cities in China. Due to STORM’s rapid expansion, more and more music lovers worldwide has experienced the magical energy that STORM produces and propagates. World-renowned artists such as Hardwell, Skrillex, Alesso, and The Chainsmokers, had the opportunity to perform in mainland China for the first time, because of Storm. Storm has accompanied the growth of Chinese electronic music fans all the way, and is known as the “Pioneer of Electronic Music Festival in China“.

Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival aims to help Shanghai become the center of electronic music culture in Asia and a leader in the global electronic music scene. China will no longer only take cues from abroad, but will also play a crucial role in innovating and setting the trends.

