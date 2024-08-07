AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BingX Launches Global Broker Program 3.0 with Enhanced Rewards and Visibility

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the launch of the Global Broker Program 3.0, featuring upgraded rewards and extensive exposure resources. This initiative aims to foster strong partnerships with broker platforms worldwide and incentivize their participation with attractive benefits.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her thoughts on the launch of the Global Broker Program 3.0, explaining its potential to strengthen partnerships and drive innovation in the cryptocurrency trading space. “This upgraded program underscores our commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem and providing unparalleled support and rewards to our broker partners. The enhanced incentives and exposure resources will significantly benefit brokers, encouraging more to join and thrive on the BingX platform,” Lin stated, looking forward to welcoming new partners and witnessing the positive impact of these advancements.

The BingX Global Broker Program 3.0 introduces significant upgrades, with brokers now eligible to receive rewards up to 20,000 USDT. The program offers a comprehensive reward structure designed to encourage broker participation and active trading on BingX. Brokers can also earn additional rewards based on the transaction fees generated within the first few weeks of trading. The program also includes an attractive referral scheme. Brokers who successfully refer another broker to the program will receive a referral bonus package set to 2,000 USDT. This package includes 500 USDT in cash rewards, 500 USDT in trial funds, and 1,000 USDT in bonus funds, making it highly beneficial for brokers to bring their peers into the BingX ecosystem.

BingX’s previous broker programs have garnered substantial interest and established successful partnerships with other trading platforms. Utilizing this launch, BingX aims to expand its network of broker partners and build mutually beneficial relationships. The exchange invites brokers worldwide to join the new program and take advantage of enhanced rewards and exposure opportunities.

About BingX 

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-launches-global-broker-program-3-0-with-enhanced-rewards-and-visibility-302216801.html

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.