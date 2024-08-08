AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Quantiphi Recognized as APAC LEADER in 2024 ISG Google Cloud Ecosystem Report

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company today announced its recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study for the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024 in the  APAC region for driving innovation and transforming businesses with Google Cloud technologies.

Quantiphi

In the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study, Quantiphi received six notable recognitions, including a Leader position in the U.S. and Europe region. The honors include being named a Leader in AI/ML for the U.S., EU and APAC regions, a Leader in U.S. Integration & Implementation Services, a Rising Star in U.S. Managed Services and a Challenger in U.S. SAP Workloads.

Quantiphi,  Global Head of Google Cloud Business, Saurabh Mishra said earning six prestigious recognitions in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Quadrant study for the “Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024”, is a remarkable achievement for the company.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud grants us access to advanced technology, empowering us to develop transformative solutions for our customers,” Mishra said. “Being recognized as a Rising Star in US Managed Services and as a Challenger in US SAP Workloads highlights our ability to deliver high-quality managed services that help our clients achieve their business objectives.”

Quantiphi’s recognition as a leader in AI/M in the U.S., EU and APAC regions underscores our robust product and service offerings, strong market presence and established competitive position.

“Quantiphi’s partnership with Google Cloud empowers APAC clients with top-tier engineering talent and transformative solutions, driving innovation and digital advancement across industries by leveraging Google Cloud’s AI, GenAI and ML capabilities merged with high-impact use cases,” ISG Lead Analyst Ashwin Gaidhani said.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
H. Mayes
contact.newsroom@quantiphi.com
Quantiphi Newsroom

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/quantiphi-recognized-as-apac-leader-in-2024-isg-google-cloud-ecosystem-report-302216976.html

SOURCE Quantiphi

