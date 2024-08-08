AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
EVENTXPO 2024: Malaysia’s Premier Business Events Expo to Inspire Innovation

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) is thrilled to announce the launch of EVENTXPO 2024, Malaysia’s leading business events expo, co-organized with the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB). This highly anticipated event will take place from August 19th to 21st, 2024, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, coinciding with Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2024.

EVENTXPO 2024 is set to revolutionize the business events industry. The expo will assemble the brightest minds and the most cutting-edge solutions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of business events. From advanced virtual event platforms to sustainable event solutions, participants will discover essential tools to stay ahead of the curve.

Attendees can look forward to unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the region. The expo will feature pocket talks on diverse topics, including event management best practices, sustainability in events, and innovative digital marketing strategies. Additionally, EVENTXPO 2024 will provide interactive experiences, offering a hands-on look at the innovations transforming the events landscape. With over 90 booths showcasing the latest in business event solutions and trends, there will be plenty to explore and learn.

Francis Teo, Organizing Chair of EVENTXPO 2024, stated, “EVENTXPO 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of participating companies, including the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Pico International, Innogen, Qube Integrated, Evenesis, Crowne Plaza Hotel, JSL and more. The states of Sabah, Sarawak, and Penang will also be well-represented, highlighting their regional expertise and offerings. Additionally, international companies such as the Korea International Trade Exhibition Centre, Cvent from India, and JUBLIA from Singapore will present their state-of-the-art solutions. EVENTXPO 2024 is set to be a transformative experience for all participants. We are bringing together the best in the industry to showcase groundbreaking innovations and foster meaningful connections. I encourage everyone involved in the business events sector to join us and take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn, network, and lead the future of our industry.”

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to be part of Malaysia’s inaugural business events expo. Whether you are an event organizer, venue manager, supplier, or simply passionate about the industry, EVENTXPO 2024 has something for everyone. Register as trade visitors on our official website www.eventxpo.my

PR Newswire is the Official News Distribution Partner for EVENTXPO 2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eventxpo-2024-malaysias-premier-business-events-expo-to-inspire-innovation-302217703.html

SOURCE Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS)

