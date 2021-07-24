AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hou Zhihui of Hunan Zoomlion Weightlifting Team Shatters Olympic Record to Secure Gold Medal at Paris Olympics

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hou Zhihui, representing the Chinese national team and the Hunan Zoomlion Weightlifting Team, achieved a stunning victory in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category at the Paris Olympics. Despite trailing in the snatch and facing a win-or-bust moment in her final clean and jerk attempt, Hou made an incredible comeback to win the gold medal, successfully defending her Olympic title.

Hou Zhihui of Hunan Zoomlion Weightlifting Team Shatters Olympic Record to Secure Gold Medal at Paris Olympics (Source: Xinhua News Agency) (PRNewsfoto/Zoomlion)

During the event, Hou Zhihui lifted 89kg in the snatch and 117kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a total of 206kg to secure the gold medal. Her clean and jerk effort not only clinched the victory but also broke the Olympic record she had previously set.

After the competition, Hou expressed that this was the most thrilling event of her career, offering two contrasting Olympic experiences—steady last time and exhilarating this time. “A belief kept telling me I must lift it, and succeeding was a huge relief,” she shared about her decisive lift.

Hou Zhihui, 27, hails from Hunan, China. She joined the Hunan Zoomlion Weightlifting Team in November 2009 and has won the 2019 World Cup, the 2021 Asian Championships, and the Tokyo Olympics women’s 49kg category, among numerous national and international titles.

On July 24, 2021, Hou Zhihui won gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics, lifting 94kg in the snatch and 116kg in the clean and jerk, with a total of 210kg. Her performance broke Olympic records in all three categories and marked the first gold for China’s weightlifting team in Tokyo.

Zoomlion, a long-term strategic partner in Hunan’s sports development for over 21 years, has demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility and community spirit by supporting Hunan’s sports initiatives. This sponsorship significantly contributes to their infrastructure and athletes’ well-being, allowing them to focus on training without financial concerns.

The Zoomlion-supported Hunan Weightlifting Team has achieved remarkable success, securing seven Olympic gold medals.

Following Hou Zhihui’s victory, the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau sent a congratulatory letter to Zoomlion, expressing gratitude for its unwavering support of Hunan’s sports endeavors. During the 2024 Paris Olympics preparations, Zoomlion’s deep commitment provided athletes with essential resources and inspiration, fostering a sense of motivation among them, leading to their Olympic triumph and pride.

SOURCE Zoomlion

