BingX Enhances Fiat Trading with Apple Pay and Google Pay Integration

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce a major enhancement in its fiat trading capabilities with the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay. Now, BingX users can purchase cryptocurrencies using 30 fiat currencies. This integration seeks to boost user convenience through enhanced security, simplified transactions, and competitive pricing for crypto acquisitions.

Apple Pay revolutionizes mobile payments with its emphasis on security and simplicity. It employs advanced encryption techniques to ensure security during transactions. Users can seamlessly buy cryptos on BingX app and website, positioning Apple Pay as a preferred choice for secure and efficient transactions. Similarly, Google Pay offers a versatile digital wallet and online payment service that simplifies the payment process across Android devices and Chrome browser. Google Pay also supports both online and offline transactions, enabling users to make payments even without an internet connection. With its extensive global reach and growing user base, Google Pay provides BingX users with seamless crypto purchases that aligns with the platform’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

This latest offering enables BingX users to purchase digital assets with Apple Pay and Google Pay in Quick Buy page. For a limited time, zero transaction fee will be charged. As part of the promotion, new users will receive 10% cashback on their first Apple Pay or Google Pay crypto purchase. Meanwhile, existing users can earn rewards of up to $200 based on the cumulative amount of their crypto purchases. It is designed to make it easier for users to buy cryptocurrencies with their preferred purchase methods, enhancing accessibility in the digital asset market.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed her enthusiasm for the integration: “We are excited to introduce Apple Pay and Google Pay on BingX, providing our users with more convenient and secure payment options. These integrations not only enhance the overall user experience but also reinforce our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe that this enhancement will significantly benefit our global community of users as we continue to expand and evolve.”

As BingX continues to expand its global presence, the platform remains dedicated to innovation and user-centric solutions. The integration into its fiat trading platform marks a pivotal step towards achieving these goals, reinforcing BingX’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge features and maintaining its leadership in the industry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-enhances-fiat-trading-with-apple-pay-and-google-pay-integration-302217785.html

SOURCE BingX