  • new product

Bybit Rewards P2P Traders with Exciting New Block Trading Challenge

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is turning up the heat on P2P trading with an exciting new Block Trading Challenge packed with rewards. Starting now and running until August 30th, 2024,users can participate in a series of engaging tasks to earn USDT bonuses, enter lucky draws, and compete for top leaderboard positions.

To qualify for rewards, users simply need to complete specified Block Trading transactions during the campaign period. By fulfilling different task requirements, participants can earn a 200 USDT P2P coupon, enter a lucky draw for a chance to win up to 1,000 USDT, or secure a top spot on the leaderboard to claim exclusive USDT prizes.

Bybit’s P2P platform supports a wide range of fiat currencies, making it accessible to users worldwide and in the regions where we are compliant. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to boost your earnings and elevate your trading experience. Join the Bybit P2P Block Trading Challenge campaign today!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 39 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-rewards-p2p-traders-with-exciting-new-block-trading-challenge-302217813.html

SOURCE Bybit

