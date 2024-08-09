Manchester City and OKX Launch ‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ Virtual Escape Room, an Interactive and Rewarding Online Experience for Fans

‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ will be available from 9 August 2024 to 5 September 2024 , featuring AI-powered Manchester City player avatars and interactive tasks for fans to earn rewards

Five rooms – Training Room, Strategy Room, OKX Lounge, Trophy Room and Lobby – offer a different experience in each

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manchester City Football Club and OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has announced today the launch of ‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue,’ an interactive, virtual escape room experience which allows fans to interact with Manchester City player avatars and complete tasks to earn rewards.

The experience will be divided into five rooms, each with a different theme, content and tasks for fans to experience. They include the Training Room, Strategy Room, OKX Lounge, Trophy Room and Lobby. The OKX Lounge features the two Manchester City x OKX ‘Unseen City Shirts’ digital collectibles.

Throughout the virtual escape room, fans will be guided by Manchester City player virtual avatars representing men’s team players Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson Moraes, as well as women’s team star Alex Greenwood. Fans can interact and chat with the player avatars, which are powered by AI technology, and complete tasks in each room to earn prizes and progress to further rooms. Prizes include tickets to a Manchester City game, the limited edition ‘Unseen City’ shirts and a special stadium tour from a City legend.

VP, Global Partnerships Marketing and Operations at Manchester City, Tom Boyle said: “The ‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ campaign, in partnership with OKX, is testament to our continuous efforts in providing fans with fresh, innovative and engaging experiences. Throughout our long-standing partnership with OKX, we’ve continued to push the boundaries and our latest Unseen City project allows our fans to test their City knowledge in an innovative virtual escape room environment”

OKX Global Head of Marketing Michael Page said: “The way Web3 technology comes to life has evolved drastically over the past few years, and so has our partnership with Manchester City. The ‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ campaign is not only to celebrate some of our biggest achievements together, but also to showcase our continuous efforts in bringing unique, new values for millions of fans around the world, by integrating the most advanced technology in the industry.”

‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ will be available from 9 August 2024 to 5 September 2024. Fans can participate via this website.

OKX’s partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022 with a shared mission of enhancing fan experience through innovative Web3 experiences, such as the recent ‘Unseen City Collectibles Quest’, the ‘Unseen City Shirts‘ digital collectibles and the OKX Collective metaverse. OKX became the Club’s Official Sleeve Partner in June 2023 and received the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) Award for ‘Sport Sponsorship of the Year’ recently.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its “on-chain, any chain” philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 500,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

