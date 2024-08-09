AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Institute Lauds Companies Making a Positive Impact on Society with the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition

PRNewswire August 9, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly announces the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from Europe. This recognition celebrates visionary companies that have made sustainability a central pillar of their growth strategies. These trailblazing organizations have not only revolutionized their industries with innovative approaches but have also shown a steadfast commitment to addressing critical global challenges. From enhancing energy efficiency and promoting circular economy models to championing clean water initiatives and fostering workplace diversity, they are setting a new standard for corporate responsibility.

“These companies are at the forefront of a new era of business, where sustainability is not merely an obligation but a competitive advantage. Their visionary leadership and innovative solutions are inspiring a global shift towards a more resilient and equitable future. By demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can coexist, they have set a powerful example for others to follow,” said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing a comprehensive eight-step evaluation process backed by rigorous research and in-depth analysis, the Frost & Sullivan Institute carefully selected the awardees. Criteria such as growth excellence, alignment with global ‘innovating to zero’ goals, optimization of the customer value chain, and advancements in technology were critical in determining the honorees. These companies epitomize the essence of enlightened growth leadership.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute is delighted to extend warm congratulations to the esteemed winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from Europe. These pioneering organizations will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the banquet, presented in collaboration with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP), in Barcelona later this year. Their remarkable accomplishments exemplify the perfect synergy of business success and dedication to the betterment of our planet and its inhabitants.

Recipients:
Dolomiti Energia Holding SpA
Drax Group PLC
E.ON SE
Efecte
Einhell Germany AG
Elia Group
Embracer Group
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Endeavour Mining Plc
Equinor ASA
FCC Aqualia S.A
Genmab A/S
Grupa Azoty S.A.
Hera Spa
ICON plc
ID Logistics Group
IFCO SYSTEMS
Infineon Technologies AG
Inmarsat Global Limited
Instalco AB
ITHACA ENERGY
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kelag Systems AG
Kingspan
Logitech
Lonza
Metso
Midwich Group plc
Mölnlycke AB
MT Højgaard Danmark
Metlen Εnergy & Metals
PAO NOVATEK
Novo Nordisk A/S
OCI
Ottobock

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com 

