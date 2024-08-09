AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 India Celebrates 4th Anniversary with ₹4 Crore Cash Giveaway

PRNewswire August 9, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  Fun88, the leading online gaming and betting platform, is excited to celebrate its 4th anniversary with a thrilling promotion that offers players the chance to win from ₹4 Crore cash.

To celebrate this milestone, Fun88 invites all players to play any of four games from the following categories – sportsbook, exchange, instant games, live casino, slots, virtual sports or TV games – over four consecutive days to win a share of ₹4 crore in cash prizes.

The promotion offers significant cash prizes for players based on participation, valid until August 31st. The top 100 participants will each have a chance to win a staggering amount up to 1 Lakh, while other players can win between ₹50,000 and ₹100. This ensures a wide range of rewards for many participants. Check the Fun88 promotions page for complete details.

The slot games at Fun88 offer a thrilling experience with a variety of themes and features, from classic favorites to innovative new releases. These slots provide opportunities for big wins and exciting gameplay, keeping players engaged and entertained. Additionally, Fun88’s instant games, including popular options like Aviator and Mines, deliver fast-paced action and immediate rewards.

The live casino section brings the authentic casino experience to players with real-time interaction and professional dealers, featuring popular games such as Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette for an immersive experience. Meanwhile, Fun88’s sportsbook offers a comprehensive range of betting options across various sports, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for sports enthusiasts.

Fun88 is committed to providing a secure & enjoyable gaming experience with advanced security measures & easy deposit and withdrawal methods, allowing players to focus on the thrill of the game without hassle. Fun88 app offers seamless access to a wide range of games and promotions anytime, anywhere.

Don’t miss out on Fun88’s 4th anniversary celebration. Participate, win real cash prizes, and enjoy top-notch gaming experiences.

Bio:

Fun88 stands out in online gaming, offering a top-notch experience with a focus on innovation and player satisfaction. As a leading choice for gamers, Fun88 delivers excitement and reliability. With a wide range of games and features, Fun88 ensures a dynamic and enjoyable gaming experience for everyone.

Contact:

Email: marketing@fun88india.com

Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

Fun88 Logo

 

SOURCE Fun88

