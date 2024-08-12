AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

CATL opens innovative new energy experience center in Chengdu

PRNewswire August 12, 2024

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 10th, CATL celebrated the opening of NING Space, the world’s first new energy experience center in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Co-created with an array of car manufacturers and the local government, NING Space provides an innovative all-encompassing experience for consumers of “view, select, use, and learn” about electric vehicles, which will accelerate the global transition to e-mobility.

NING Space (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Li Ping, vice chairman of CATL, commented that amidst the global energy transformation, the automotive industry and consumer mindsets are undergoing a significant restructuring. CATL, in partnership with carmakers, has established a new platform designed to create a bridge between automakers and consumers, fostering innovation and mutual success.

Opening ceremony of NING Space (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

Luo Jian, general manager of CATL’s marketing department, said that with the distinctive features of “completeness” and “innovation,” the space is dedicated to aiding automakers in showcasing their vehicles effectively, assisting consumers in selecting the right cars, and promoting a low-carbon lifestyle.

As the world’s first brand pavilion of EVs, the 13,000 m² complex houses nearly 100 models from around 50 car brands, bringing a never-ending auto show to consumers with a full collection of the most popular car models.

After-sales service brand "NING SERVICE" (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

Across various areas of the space, EV experts are ready to answer questions and provide tailored recommendations based on consumer needs, budgets, and uses. The space also offers insights into the history and development of electric vehicles, and showcases the latest innovative battery technologies. In addition, the space hosts regular science workshops, helping users of all ages to explore and learn green energies as well as electric vehicles.

At the opening ceremony, CATL also launched the after-sales service brand “NING SERVICE“. With a network of 112 professional service stations and a robust training system, “NING SERVICE” provides high-standard services such as battery maintenance, health checks, and mobile rescue, ensuring a worry-free experience for electric vehicle users.

Science workshops (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

To further enhance the user experience and expand service offerings, CATL launched a WeChat mini-program on the same day. Specifically designed for EV users, the mini-program provides services including charging station searches, exploration, selection assistance and usage tips for EVs, and science workshops about new energy. By leveraging online channels, CATL delivers efficient, convenient, high-quality, and multi-dimensional services to EV users.

EVs euipped with CATL's batteries (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

The shift towards green energy is unstoppable. CATL’s NING Space is set to create a profound link between automakers and EV consumers by offering a richer variety of scenarios, more specialized services, and exceptional consumer experience, thus ushering in a brand-new chapter of green energy living.

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

