AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

The Silent Revolution: How Power Semiconductors Are Reshaping Industries

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Power semiconductors are essential components that function as efficient switches and rectifiers in electrical circuits, controlling and converting power with minimal losses. Their importance has grown significantly due to the global push for energy efficiency and carbon neutrality.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9281451-toshiba-power-semiconductor-technology-electric-vehicles/

Toshiba is leading the charge in power semiconductor technology, playing a vital role in the automotive industry’s shift towards electrification. Toshiba’s power semiconductors are crucial for managing electricity in electric vehicles (xEVs), controlling power supply, voltage, and current switching. At the forefront of power semiconductor development, Toshiba focuses on silicon (Si)-MOSFETs to reduce CO2 emissions across multiple sectors, particularly in vehicle electrification. These cutting-edge power semiconductors are designed to meet the rigorous demands of automotive applications, withstanding extreme conditions, and maintaining near-zero defect rates.

Power semiconductors are increasingly being used in automobiles.

Toshiba is also developing next-generation power semiconductors using silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) for improved efficiency and performance. These materials enable higher voltage management with lower resistance, contributing to higher output and smaller devices. SiC semiconductors can reduce power consumption, CO2 emissions, and equipment size in electric vehicles, allowing for larger batteries and extended range. Toshiba’s research aims to enhance power semiconductor performance for various applications, including xEVs, railways, and offshore wind power generation, focusing on quality and performance.

Promotion of carbon neutrality is bringing next-generation power semiconductors into an increasing range of applications.

Beyond automotive and the application areas mentioned above, power semiconductors also play crucial roles in other sectors. In industrial equipment, they are essential components in motor drives, robotics, and factory automation systems, enhancing performance and efficiency. In consumer electronics, these advanced semiconductors significantly improve energy efficiency across a broad spectrum of household devices and electronic products, reducing power consumption and improving sustainability in everyday technology.

Power semiconductors drive innovation across industries.

As the world races to combat climate change, Toshiba emerges as a beacon of innovation. With over 60 years of research in silicon power semiconductors, Toshiba has developed a comprehensive lineup of more than 500 products. The U-MOS series of low-voltage MOSFETs, for instance, delivers world-class performance. Power semiconductors are the silent revolutionaries driving the electric transformation of our world. Toshiba’s unwavering commitment to semiconductor innovation is revolutionizing the automotive industry and laying the foundation for a sustainable, electrified future that will reshape every facet of our daily existence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-silent-revolution-how-power-semiconductors-are-reshaping-industries-302219459.html

SOURCE Toshiba Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.