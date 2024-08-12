AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Global fleet management platform Wialon announces 4 million connected vehicles in 160 countries

PRNewswire August 12, 2024
  • Wialon announces remarkable growth, with the number of connected vehicles increasing tenfold over nine years, from 400,000 in 2015 to 4,000,000 in 2024.
  • Processing 5 billion data points daily, Wialon helps fleets leverage big data to improve productivity, optimize fuel consumption, enhance driver safety and sustainability.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wialon, the global fleet management and IoT platform designed by European software developer Gurtam, announces it has reached a record number of 4 million vehicles connected on the platform, in 160 countries. This makes Wialon one of the largest fleet management, GPS tracking and IoT software platforms worldwide, by number of connected vehicles. 

Global fleet management platform Wialon announces 4 million connected vehicles in 160 countries

The Wialon platform helps connect, track and monitor vehicles and assets ranging from HGVs and LCVs to public buses, agricultural vehicles and equipment, construction vehicles and equipment, energy generators, fuel tanks, waste management trucks etc. Wialon is deployed across varied industries, ranging from logistics and transportation, to agriculture, construction, energy or waste management.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon, states: “Fleet management solutions are of the utmost importance to businesses, as they are the backbone of operational success. Year on year we are seeing increased adoption of telematics, and a higher emphasis on safety and data analytics, supporting efficiency and sustainability in fleet operations.”

GotYou Telematics, the company that deployed the landmark 4 millionth vehicle connection, has been a Wialon partner since 2017. Headquartered in South Africa, GotYouTelematics is a provider and integrator of security services for fleet management, helping clients across various industries manage and protect their transport and assets.

Aldo Gerber, Founder and CEO of GotYou Telematics, said: “We were excited to begin our partnership with Wialon in 2017, and since then, we’ve never looked back. The sky’s the limit if you know how to use the platform’s wide functionality to drive your clients’ success.”

Wialon provides fleet management software solutions through a network of over 2,700 channel partners in more than 160 countries. Most of Wialon’s partners are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Wialon aims to equip them  with advanced technology, enabling them to compete in local markets. By leveraging Wialon’s technology and multiple integration options (with over 3,500 device models for data capture and GPS tracking), these companies can launch, run and develop their businesses without the need for extensive development investments, saving significant time and resources.

This allows small and medium fleet operators to access advanced technology that is usually seen in larger businesses, leveling the playing field and enhancing their operational capabilities.

About Wialon

Wialon is one of the largest IoT, telematics and fleet management software platforms worldwide, connecting over 4 million vehicles in over 160 countries. With more than 20 years of experience, Wialon has developed a suite of fleet management software that has flexibility and versatility at its core: vehicle-agnostic, sensor and device-agnostic, easily scalable for both small and large fleets, who can track their operations in one unified platform. 

SOURCE Wialon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.