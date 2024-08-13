KLEVV INTRODUCES THE CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 MEMORY KITS

UNLEASH TRUE GAMING PERFORMANCE WITH KLEVV X ROG

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KLEVV, the premier consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, proudly presents all-new CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 Gaming Memory.

Battle Ready for Gamers

Engineered by the masterful collaboration of KLEVV and ROG(Republic of Gamers)­’s expert team, the CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 memory is purpose-built to unleash mind-bending performance with supreme stability. Available in 16GBx2 and 24GBx2 kits with a base clock speed of 7200MT/s, it is tailored for hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts who demand the best.

Furthermore, when paired with a compatible ROG motherboard, the CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 can achieve blazing clock speeds of 7400MT/s, enabled by ROG’s superior hardware synergy and software tuning, making them the ideal choice for high-end AAA games and power-hungry software.

Futuristic Design and Unparalleled Thermal Management

Inspired by KLEVV’s award-winning CRAS V RGB series, which won the Reddot and iF Design Awards in 2024, this special edition memory stands out with its unique and striking duotone color design. Rocking a sleek black-and-white aesthetic, complemented by an eye-catching advanced RGB light array, the CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 memory perfectly matches an all-ROG system that exudes undeniable power at a glance.

The memory module excels at delivering unrestrained performance thanks to its intelligent heatsink design. It features a highly efficient aluminum heatsink with a 2mm thickness and an impressive 44mm low clearance crafted to unlock optimal performance and unparalleled overclocking potential.

Exceptional Overclocking Potential with Superior Hardware & Software

The CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED offers the best of both worlds. Top-of-the-line hardware and technology from KLEVV, combined with refined fine-tuning from ROG team, supercharges this memory module to provide unbelievable performance with blazing speeds.

They feature a built-in PMIC and a precision temperature sensor for peak efficiency and enhanced stability, complemented by a 10-layer PCB design for superior signal integrity and product reliability. Additionally, the on-die ECC provides an efficient error-correcting mechanism to prevent data loss. These features create an exceptionally stable foundation for overclocking. Combined with KLEVV’s rigorous IC selection and quality control process, these memory modules are built to perform like champions and deliver above and beyond.

Each unit undergoes extensive validation with the best settings, optimized timing, voltage, and speed by default so that you can extract the best performance readily out of the box. Furthermore, the CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 memory provides extensive support for Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™, making one-click overclocking as easy as pie.

Availability and Warranty

The CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 comes with a lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available from August 2024. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchases.

FURTHER INFORMATION

CRAS V RGB ROG CERTIFIED Memory – https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_CrasVRGB_ROG

About ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited strives to become the world’s leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a mission to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution,” Essencore’s business strategy focuses on adopting the latest technologies to differentiate itself from competitors, delivering specialized memory products, and offering a diverse product portfolio to ensure customers are always competition-ready.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .

