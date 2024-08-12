Success Story: New Ruibang Establish 300,000-Ton Annual Intelligent Sorting System with DataBeyond Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DataBeyond Technology has partnered with New Ruibang Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. to implement advanced AI sorting technologies. Together, they are constructing eight production lines, each with a capacity of 60,000 tons annually, to produce hollow polyester staple fibers. This initiative aims to advance the industry’s quality standards and set a new benchmark for green, circular production.

New Ruibang Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., based in Suqian, covers 539 acres with a total planned investment of 5 billion RMB. Phase 1 of the project, which began construction in March 2023, spans 233 acres with a building area of 120,000 square meters. The first production line was commissioned in March this year, with the second and third lines expected to come online in August. The company specializes in producing recycled hollow polyester staple fibers, which are widely used in home products, toys, and apparel, generating an annual sales revenue of 3.5 billion RMB.

Project Highlights:

High Production Capacity: When fully operational, the project will produce 300,000 tons of staple fibers annually, with each production line achieving a capacity of 60,000 tons, the highest in the country.

Versatile Production: The first production line is the nation's first capable of producing a range of products, including down-like fibers, two-dimensional hollow fibers, and cotton-like synthetic fibers. This flexibility allows it to meet diverse market demands and significantly enhance competitiveness.

Environmental Impact: The project will recycle 20 billion used beverage bottles annually, reducing carbon emissions by 450,000 tons.

With volatile PET bottle feedstock prices and increasing production demands, large fiber factories are investing in digital, intelligent, and automated sorting equipment to boost sorting efficiency and enhance the value of end products. For New Ruibang, acquiring advanced sorting technology is crucial.

How Does DataBeyond Technology Enhance Production Efficiency?

High Purity: DataBeyond Technology combines AI and optoelectronic technologies, including a multi-label, multi-dimensional waste database and proprietary deep learning algorithms, to significantly improve the purity and efficiency of PET bottle sorting. The first phase of the project uses over ten DataBeyond optical sorters, including six AI+SPEC AI hyperspectral sorters, creating a robust technological advantage. These sorters can identify 256 wavelength bands and precisely remove various materials such as PC, PVC, PP, PE, PO, PETG, and composites, ensuring high product purity and addressing issues like PVC contamination.

Standardized Incoming Material Quality Inspection: The incoming material quality is standardized using DataBeyond Technology's iiQC 1400 bale analysis line. It customizes detection for incoming material type, color, oil bottles, wide-mouth bottles, aluminum-plastic bottle, and residue (e.g., sand, metal, water-filled bottles, paper-filled bottles, iron wires). This enables precise pricing and clear visibility into material costs, with traceable quality information and real-time inventory monitoring.

Automated Production: The process involves 11 stages and approximately 1 kilometer of equipment, including unpackers, conveyors, vibrating screens, de-labeling machines, bottle sorting, and pre-washing. The entire process is highly automated, requiring only about 30 workers, significantly increasing production efficiency.

Simplified Maintenance: DataBeyond Technology's equipment features continuous monitoring via the DataBeyond Cloud Brain, allowing for remote upgrades, predictive maintenance, and 24/7 real-time management. This simplifies operations and reduces maintenance costs.

DataBeyond’s “Turnkey Solution” for Seamless Operation!

At DataBeyond Technology, we offer not only innovative technical solutions but also a comprehensive “turnkey solution”. Our expert team manages everything from factory design and construction to installation and commissioning, ensuring a smooth transition from concept to operation. Whether enhancing existing production lines or building new facilities, we deliver exceptional technical expertise and detailed service to meet your needs. Choose DataBeyond Technology to support your success.

Lijun Xu, Chairman of New Ruibang Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., stated: “With over 20 years in the fiber industry, DataBeyond Technology’s AI hyperspectral sorters have significantly improved our product quality and production efficiency. Their reliable performance provides confidence and ensures a competitive edge in the market. Their innovative approach to standardized incoming material inspection and precise sorting helps us achieve global leadership in production efficiency and product quality.”

Monica Mo, Founder and CEO of DataBeyond Technology, stated: “We are dedicated to providing world-leading sorting technologies, continuously enhancing equipment performance and intelligence through innovation and ongoing research. We are honored to collaborate with New Ruibang to advance the green transformation and sustainable development of the fiber industry. DataBeyond Technology will continue to uphold principles of innovation, environmental protection, and efficiency, delivering high-quality solutions to more enterprises and helping them achieve exceptional productivity and environmental goals.”

Join us at PRS ME&A, from September 10-12, 2024, in Dubai, Stand No. P330！

