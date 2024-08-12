AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SI GROUP LAUNCHES ENHANCED WEBSITE TO ELEVATE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

New website highlights company’s commitment to captivating customers and users with improved product search capabilities and access to comprehensive resources

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, is proud to announce the relaunch of its website at www.siigroup.com. Designed to deliver a much-improved user experience, the new site design reflects SI Group’s commitment to captivating customers and website users.

SI Group Corporate Logo.

Key Features of the New SI Group Website

  • Improved Product Search Capabilities: The revamped website offers a more intuitive and powerful product search functionality. Customers can now find detailed information on SI Group’s extensive portfolio with ease, ensuring that they can quickly locate the products that meet their specific applications, markets, and technologies.
  • Access to Comprehensive Resources: The site includes a rich library of resources, including technical documents, brochures, and videos. Making product resources more easily available helps support customers in their research and decision-making processes.
  • User-Centric Design: The new website boasts a modern, user-friendly interface that improves navigation and accessibility. The streamlined design ensures that visitors can readily find information, enhancing the overall browsing experience.
  • Improved Customer Support Tools: The site now features improved customer support tools, including a Contact Us section that provides customers with more efficient access to SI Group’s resources, including technical experts.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

The relaunch of the website is part of SI Group’s broader strategy to invest in technology that helps drive customer satisfaction and operational excellence. In addition to the new website platform, the company has also expanded its focus on research and development (R&D), reinforcing its position as an industry leader in delivering cutting-edge additive solutions.

“We are excited to introduce our new website, which is a testament to our dedication to improving the overall customer experience,” said Brooke Manrique, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Communications. “This relaunch represents a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to enhance our digital presence and provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to be successful.”

SI Group is committed to enhancing customer experiences through significant investments in digital capabilities, support services, and R&D. Visit the newly launched website at www.siigroup.com to explore these exciting updates.

About SI Group
SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group’s solutions enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, USA, SI Group operates 19 manufacturing facilities across three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with the support of approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. In 2023, SI Group published its inaugural ESG report, showcasing its commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact:
Joseph Grande
ph: + 1.413.684.2463
joe@jgrandecommunications.com

SOURCE SI Group, Inc.

