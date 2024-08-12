Hisense France Marks Successful Decade and Promotes 100-inch Viewing with ‘Big Game, Big Screen’ Campaign

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense France is marking its 10th Anniversary while also highlighting the benefits of 100-inch TV viewing with a ‘BIG GAME, BIG SCREEN’ campaign showcasing its latest product to offer an excellent big-screen experience.

The national campaign focuses on the immersive viewing features of the Hisense 100-inch U7 ULED Mini LED TV, transforming any living room into the heart of the sporting action and winning-over French consumer in embracing the 100-inch TV era with the industry’s largest size of LED TVs.

From January to June this year, Hisense TV’s sales in the French market represented 10% in volume of TV’s sold, an increase of 20.8% year-on-year with its 100-inch TV’s holding the top market share, while sales volume of Laser TVs increased by 87% year-on-year.

A collaboration with eco-responsible mobility company Caocao Mobility has seen 50 taxis adorned with Hisense branding while a Burger King partnership offers exciting prizes to millions of customers through a national competition with brand visibility created across 550 restaurants nationwide.

Since its establishment in 2014, Hisense France has grown into a major player among traditional brands. The company’s sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2016 held in France significantly accelerated its growth. This success highlights Hisense’s commitment to a globalized presence, achieved through strategic sports marketing initiatives, including FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Hisense’s four-pillar global strategy is focused on brand elevation, industrial structure optimization and a commitment to further global expansion, emphasizing highly-innovative technology, with the scenario-driven products based on understanding and responding to consumer needs.

Hisense remains committed to deepening its presence in global markets in providing consumers with the high-quality products and services to create a brighter future together.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

