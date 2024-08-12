Floral prints, retro patterns and crochet: how YOU can stay on-trend for Spring/Summer 24 with Alice McCall and SHEIN

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the Winter chill sets in, we look towards Spring/Summer 24 seasons heralding fresh trends that promise to renew and invigorate our wardrobes, the opportunity to energise our style.

Australian fashion designer Alice McCall has once again joined forces with retail giant SHEIN to unveil her second collaboration with the brand, available to shop now , and in doing so, has shared her Spring/Summer 24 trend predictions.

“Bold and strong floral prints are making a comeback for SS24,” said Alice. “Playing with scale to complement the female silhouette, bold prints help make a statement and allow the wearer to express their personality.

“The resurgence of vintage and retro patterns marks an exciting revival of styles from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. It’s a fashionable homage to bygone eras, capturing the essence of nostalgia and bringing classic flair back into modern wardrobes.

“This trend celebrates the timeless beauty of past designs, infusing contemporary fashion with a sense of history and charm. It’s not just about revisiting old trends; it’s about reinterpreting them in a way that resonates with today’s fashion enthusiasts.

“There is also a place for textured fabrics this Spring/Summer – lace, crochet, ruffles – all will add a tactical dimension that elevates a garment.

When it comes to must-haves for Spring/Summer, Alice remarked: “retro, mini dresses, maxi dresses, strong female form, and body-hugging silhouettes.“

“The biggest trend will be embracing the warmth and boldness of the season, celebrating the positivity and feeling happy about it. It’s an invitation to bask in the glow of sunny days, to embrace a positive outlook and to cherish the joy that comes with it,” said Alice.

SHEIN and Alice McCALL have curated six Spring/Summer 24 collections , including the latest SHEIN X Alice McCALL range to celebrate the upcoming seasons. All about vibrant colours, cool vintage styles, floral prints and strong female silhouettes that capture the essence of positivity and confidence:

SHEIN x Alice McCALL – fun, flirty and chic pattern plays.

– fun, flirty and chic pattern plays. Vcay – SHEIN VCAY features all your must-pack fashion essentials for a complete vacation style.

– Bae – SHEIN BAE serves you the latest sassy, head-turning fits for your next fun night out.

– serves you the latest sassy, head-turning fits for your next fun night out. Musera – A muse in your own era.

– A muse in your own era. Lune – Empowering all modern women with limitless style.

– Empowering all modern women with limitless style. Mod – SHEIN MOD is an eclectic collection of vibrant and historically cool styles for fun, bright retro looks.

