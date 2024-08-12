From Saigon to Serenity: Discover Family Fun at Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort

HO TRAM, Vietnam , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For families seeking a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort in Vietnam offers an unparalleled escape. Situated just a 2-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, this prestigious five-star beachfront resort is South Vietnam’s only Spanish luxury property. It seamlessly combines Mediterranean elegance with local charm, creating a truly unforgettable experience for families.

Set on 31-hectare property, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort is perfectly designed to cater to families of all sizes. The resort boasts 152 beautifully appointed rooms and 86 lavish villas, blending Mediterranean style with Vietnamese influences, offering a peaceful and luxurious environment for families to relax and enjoy.

The resort offers a diverse range of dining options to satisfy every taste. At SASA restaurant, guests can indulge in a variety of Asian cuisines, all served in an elegant yet casual atmosphere. For a refined taste of Vietnam, MUOI (meaning “salt”) offers exquisite local dishes prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients. BREEZA BEACH CLUB, located by the beach, features live music, DJ sets, and themed parties with open kitchens, adding a vibrant touch to your evenings. For those looking for a peaceful retreat, ELYXR CAFÉ is the perfect spot to enjoy light refreshments with stunning outdoor views.

One of the standout features of Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort is its comprehensive ALL-INCLUSIVE package, designed to make your stay as seamless and enjoyable as possible. This convenient package covers gourmet dining, exciting activities, and top-notch amenities, allowing you to focus entirely on creating lasting memories with your family.

The resort excels in offering a wide range of activities for all family members. Adults can stay fit at the state-of-the-art Fitness Center, while children and teens can enjoy various outdoor activities such as swimming, paddleboarding, and kayaking. The KIDSDOM provides a creative space for kids with engaging activities like drawing and crafts. For a unique hands-on experience, WILLOW’S FARM allows younger guests to participate in planting, fishing, and animal feeding, making their stay even more special.

As the sun sets, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort comes alive with evening entertainment. Gather with your family to enjoy breathtaking sunsets, bonfire & roasted marshmallows, or watch open-air movies, all creating lasting memories together.

For those seeking relaxation, YHI Spa is a sanctuary of tranquility. Boasting 20 treatment rooms, a sauna, steam bath, and a nail and hair salon, the spa offers a range of innovative treatments designed to rejuvenate and refresh. Guests can choose from the 4-step or 7-step WELLNESS packages, which combine body relaxation, beauty treatments, healthy meals, and wellness rituals. Exclusive experiences in Wellness in The Level Villas offer private meditation station equipped with specialized wellness tools for enhanced relaxation. The Wellness Pathway, inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing), adds a unique touch to your stay. This pathway features eight thoughtfully designed stops, each promoting self-nourishment and mental well-being for a serene, immersive nature experience.

Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort isn’t just a destination; it immerses you in the beauty and culture of Vietnam, offering a rich backdrop for your family adventure. With stunning views, top amenities, wellness options, and all-inclusive convenience—including a complimentary 2-way shuttle bus service from Ho Chi Minh City, it’s the ultimate choice for your next family vacation. Book now to relax and make unforgettable memories in Vietnam.

