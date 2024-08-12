Elites Unite at the Social Enterprise Research Academy Honorary Awards Ceremony: Inspiring Young Minds to Innovate and Embrace Social Responsibility!

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “2023/24 Fellowship and Honorary Awards Presentation Ceremony” organized by the Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) has successfully taken place on August 12, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. This year the SERA awarded 54 fellowships and awardees from various industries in the Asia Pacific region for their contributions to society. The Fellowship Qualification Assessment Scheme aims to recognize leaders as industry role models, promoting corporate social responsibility.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ma Jun, Honorary Chancellor of the SERA and Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, commended the fellows and awardees for their achievements and commitment to public welfare. He emphasized that this year’s fellows will help promote sustainable development and contribute to a more equitable society. Celebrating its the tenth anniversary, the SERA has successfully united leaders from various sectors to advance corporate social responsibility and drive social change.

This year, the “Fellow Qualification Selection Program” has chosen three outstanding female honorary fellows: Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry; Professor Gillian Choa, Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; and Ms Penny Low, founder of Social Innovation Park and former Member of Parliament of Singapore. Their remarkable achievements and contributions to their respective fields reflect a commitment to excellence and serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Dr Charpentier stressed the critical role of science in addressing global challenges like climate change and health issues. She encouraged young researchers, especially women, to seize opportunities in the scientific community and contribute innovative solutions, making this an exciting time for new entrants in research. Professor Choa emphasized transformative power of the arts in uniting communities and inspiring positive change among youth. She highlighted sustainability as a core principle of the academy’s initiatives.

Ms.Penny Low focused innovative solutions for social economic issues. She played a key role in establishing the first eco-town in the tropics and contributed to the development of Punggol New Town, which is set to be the largest township and a digital business district with 28,000 jobs. As a co-founder of the Social Enterprise Association (raiSE), she promoted social entrepreneurship in government policies and programs. Her efforts influenced national trade union cooperatives and the prison system, helping to reduce recidivism among former offenders.

This year’s Social Caring Award recognized six winners for their contributions under the “Caring Pledge Framework.”Mannings, Hong Kong’s largest health and beauty chain, received the “Outstanding Social Caring Brand Award,” while the Hong Kong Sterile Services Management Association was honored with the “Outstanding Social Caring Organization Award.” Mr. Angelo Valenton of Power 4 All from the Philippines won the “Asian Social Caring Leadership Award,” and Ms. Nihan Karaaslan Akdemir of The Unique Organic received the “Asian Social Caring Female Leadership Award.”

Power 4 All, led by Founder and CEO Mr. Angelo Valenton, is to delivering innovative solutions for clean power and clean water. The enterprise with respected partners like the United Nations, World Bank, and USAID to promote sustainable initiatives in areas such as climate care, poverty reduction, and community development.

Ms Stef Lau, Senior e-Commerce Manager at Mannings, Hong Kong’s largest health and beauty store, expressed gratitude for the chance to use the brand’s resources to improve grassroots public health. “It’s an honor to receive the reward, as a retailing enterprise we will enhance physical and mental health in our communities,” she stated. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Sterile Services Management Association, founded by nursing staff specializing in decontamination services, is advancing healthcare standards. Their recent training sessions for nurses in the Greater Bay Area highlighted their dedication to preventing the spread of infectious viruses.

The SERA believes that social enterprises can use their own capabilities and experience to leverage their expertise in addressing urgent health and environmental issues, as well as reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices in promoting community welfare.

Parts of Fellowship List

2023/24 Social Enterprise Research Academy Honorary Fellow

Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, France

Professor Gillian Choa, Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Ms Penny Low , founder of Social Innovation Park and former Member of Parliament of Singapore

Parts of Awardees List

“Outstanding Social Caring Brand Award”

Mannings, Hong Kong’s largest health and beauty product chain store

Mannings, largest health and beauty product chain store

The Hong Kong Sterile Services Management Association

The Hong Kong Sterile Services Management Association

Mr. Angelo Valenton of Power 4 All from The Philippines

Mr. Angelo Valenton of Power 4 All from The Philippines

Ms. Nihan Karaaslan Akdemir of The Unique Organic

About SERA

The Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA), founded in 2014, aims to “gather market forces and create social care.” It connects government, business, and academia to promote sustainable development in Asia. With over 10,000 leaders and organizations engaged through international summits featuring world-class speakers, SERA’s influence extends to 13 cities globally. The Academy also promotes the “Social Care Charter Framework” and offers the Certified ESG Leader (CESGL®️) program to enhance understanding of ESG among business leaders. Learn more at www.seraasia.org.

