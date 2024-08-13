Australian biotech incubator Proto Axiom announces $20M Series B first close

$20M unlocked for opportunities in Australian biotech innovation, valuing Proto Axiom at $90M

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Proto Axiom, the Australian biomedical technology incubator has today announced a $20 million first close of its targeted $30 million Series B, to bolster Australia’s biotechnology (biotech) sector through increased intellectual property (IP) retention. The Series B first close and $15M Series A announced in September 2022 gives Proto Axiom a cash value of $90 million.

Series B investors join the significant institutional support Proto Axiom received in its Series A from investors such as Catalio, Parkview International, Churchill Asset Management and HOF Capital.

“This support from major private and institutional investors will ensure Proto Axiom can continue constructing a leading portfolio of the most innovative new businesses in biotechnology, while onshoring Australia’s scientific capacity to keep IP in Australia,” Proto Axiom CEO, Anthony Liveris, said.

“Australia produces world-class intellectual property in drug development and medical equipment, but inadequately capitalises on the downstream economics and associated job multipliers.

Through the capital unlocked in the Series B first close, Proto Axiom will continue strategically investing and supporting the development of Australia’s best science,” Liveris said.

Proto Axiom distinguishes itself from traditional funds by operating as a holistic enterprise to onshore sovereign capacity through a comprehensive partnership model, covering technical oversight, administrative support, future financing, and hands-on research assistance.

Liveris said this new funding would allow Proto Axiom to continue investing in projects like University of New South Wales’ spin-out, Swan Genomics.

Proto recently led the funding round and invested $2 million in Swan, a cutting-edge new technology for rapid, highly accurate long-read, low copy number DNA sequencing, using a highly innovative Plasmonic Nanoantenna based approach.

“Also, one of Proto’s earliest investments, Endo Axiom, has continued to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to the program entering first-in-human trials,” Liveris added. Endo Axiom has a platform technology for the oral delivery of insulin to treat Type 1 Diabetes, which would enable needle-free insulin delivery for patients, including children.

About Proto Axiom

Proto Axiom is Australia’s first true biotech incubator, dedicated to nurturing and accelerating the growth of early-stage biotech ventures. By providing essential resources, mentorship, and funding, Proto Axiom aims to transform innovative ideas into successful biotech solutions that address global health challenges. Our hands-on approach to support Australian research is a first-in-country model.

Proto Axiom is hosting the Challenger Summit in Sydney on 16 October 2024, which will provide a platform for researchers to showcase their innovative biotech solutions, competing for over $250,000 in unencumbered grant financing. Recently announced panellists include Gavin MacLaren, CEO, Corrs Chamber Westgarth, Dr. Larry Marshall, Former CEO, CSIRO, Reed Jobs, Investor, Yosemite, and Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Hevolution.

Media Contact:

William Pretty (Teneo)

E: william.pretty@teneo.com

M: +61 405 197 970

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/australian-biotech-incubator-proto-axiom-announces-20m-series-b-first-close-302220533.html

SOURCE Proto Axiom