AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

GIGABYTE OLED Gaming Monitors Win Red Dot Design Award and Receive Media Acclaim

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of its latest OLED gaming monitors. The AORUS FO32U2P and GIGABYTE MO34WQC2 have both won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for their exceptional design and functionality. Additionally, models like the AORUS FO32U2 and FO27Q3 have received high praise from IGN, RTINGS, Tom’s Hardware, and other globally renowned media.

The FO32U2P earned the esteemed Red Dot Design Award, with the jury praising it for combining groundbreaking features with timeless design. Additionally, the FO32U2P has been named the overall Best 4K Gaming Monitor by Tom’s Hardware, earning their Editor’s Choice award. Tom’s Hardware remarked, “It’s hard to find a ‘bad’ monitor these days, but the FO32U2P does so much right that it stands head and shoulders above similar 4K monitors available on the market.” As the world’s first DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor, it offers up to 80 Gbps of bandwidth without DSC, providing an authentic gaming experience and supporting daisy chain for multi-display setups. Another Red Dot winner, GIGABYTE MO34WQC2, is distinguished for its slightly curved screen and stand that expertly merge technology, form, and functionality from the jury.

The AORUS FO32U2 was named the Best Gaming OLED Monitor by IGN, also receiving their Editor’s Choice award. The AORUS FO27Q3 earned the Best 27-Inch Gaming Monitor title from Rtings in June 2024.

All GIGABYTE OLED monitors feature QD-OLED panels, from 27 to 49 inches, delivering a life-like visual experience with 99% DCI-P3, 1.5M:1 near infinite contrast ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification for superior dark image accuracy. With an ultimate response time and up to 360Hz refresh rate, certain monitors are certified up to the current highest ClearMR 13000 rating by VESA, representing top-tier image quality and minimal blur. Moreover, GIGABYTE OLED Care employs AI-based solutions to minimize OLED burn-in risks, ensuring panel longevity. Most models feature Tactical Switch, which offers quick-access functions for gamers, enhancing gameplay with features like Resolution Switch and Night Vision.

Moreover, the 49-inch AORUS CO49DQ provides the equivalent screen space of two 27-inch 1440p displays side-by-side and a 32:9 aspect ratio, perfect for simulation games and multitasking.

Besides the mentioned models, the GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitor lineup, including the AORUS FO27Q2, FO32U, and GIGABYTE MO34WQC, is available at major retailers. For more information, visit the official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gigabyte-oled-gaming-monitors-win-red-dot-design-award-and-receive-media-acclaim-302217482.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.