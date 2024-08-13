AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Kavalan’s Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Named TWSC’s 2024 ‘Best of the Best’

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

Taiwan Distiller Wins Top Prize in Tokyo Four Times in Six Years

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan Distillery has once again achieved the highest honor at the 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) in Japan.

Mr. Lee receives the prestigious 'Best of The Best Single Malt Whisky 2024' award certificate from TWSC Executive Committee Chairman Mamoru Tsuchiya

This year, “Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky” was awarded “Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky of 2024,” marking the fourth time in six years that the Taiwanese distiller has received this accolade.

Upon accepting the award, Kavalan CEO Mr. Y.T. Lee expressed his gratitude to the TWSC judges. “Japan has always been a crucial export market for Kavalan and has played a significant role in our brand’s growth. I am deeply thankful to be recognized at Asia’s premier whisky competition. We remain committed to innovation and will continue to advance the whisky industry with unwavering dedication.”

Along with the Distillery Reserve Peated Malt, two other whiskies “Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky” and ” Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky ” have chalked up gold medals three years in a row. This means all three expressions will be elevated to TWSC’s esteemed “Hall of Fame”.

In total, Kavalan secured a total of 13 Gold medals, two of which were “Superior Golds” in Tokyo.

Kavalan’s Distillery Reserve Peated Malt named TWSC’s 2024 ‘Best of the Best’

To date, Kavalan has amassed an impressive 903 international competition gold medals.

The Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, established in 2019, is recognised as Asia’s premier whisky competition, attracting entries from leading whisky-producing countries including Scotland, Ireland, the United States, Canada, India, and Taiwan.

Best of the Best:

  • Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Hall of Fame:

  • Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Superior Gold Medal:

  • Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Port Oak Single Malt Whisky

Gold Medals:

  • Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Distillery Select No.1 Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Finish Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Distillery Reserve Madeira Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Distillery Select No.2 Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Wine Oak Single Malt Whisky
  • Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kavalans-distillery-reserve-peated-malt-named-twscs-2024-best-of-the-best-302217478.html

SOURCE Kavalan

