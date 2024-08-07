AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SS&C Blue Prism Recognized as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ RPA Leader for the Sixth Year in a Row

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Blue Prism has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

SS&C

“We’re proud SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the sixth year running,” said Bill Stone, CEO and Chairman of SS&C Technologies. “We’re working hard to provide the most comprehensive and effective intelligent automation platform for our customers as they look to transform how they work and drive their organizations forward.”

More than 2,800 companies worldwide leverage SS&C Blue Prism for intelligent automation.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here for a deeper dive into 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.

SS&C ‘s intelligent automation platform helps organizations deliver their desired business outcomes across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C’s intelligent automation offering.

About the Magic Quadrant
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Melanie Alexander, Sachin Joshi, Mike Helsel, 7 August 2024. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

