  • new product

CAYIN Technology Unveils SMP-2400: Elevating Digital Signage to New Heights

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CAYIN Technology, a leader in digital signage solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the SMP-2400 digital signage player. This state-of-the-art device is designed to meet the demanding needs of modern businesses, delivering exceptional performance, versatility, and user-friendly features.

The SMP-2400 sets a new standard in digital signage with its ability to support up to three HDMI displays, offering breathtaking 4K video playback that ensures stunning visual quality. This powerful player is equipped with dual LAN ports, enhancing network security and stability, making it an ideal choice for various industries, including retail, corporate, education, and healthcare.

Key Features of the SMP-2400:

  1. Multi-Display Support: The SMP-2400 can power up to three HDMI displays simultaneously, allowing businesses to create immersive and engaging visual experiences.
  2. Built-in Support for Two Screens, Unlockable to Three: Experience unparalleled flexibility with the SMP-2400, which offers built-in support for dual screens. But why stop there? With the simple unlocking of a third screen, you can propel your signage to new heights, catering to the ever-changing demands of your audience and amplifying your brand’s presence.
  3. 4K Video Playback: Enjoy crystal-clear 4K video playback that captures every detail, ensuring your content stands out and makes a lasting impression.
  4. Flexible Storage Options: With dual Type-C ports and SSD interface, the SMP-2400 offers flexible and expandable storage solutions, catering to the needs of different content and usage scenarios.
  5. Enhanced Network Security: Dual LAN ports provide a secure and stable network connection, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous content delivery.
  6. Versatile Playback Modes: The player supports various media formats, including YouTube and HTML5, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of content types.

Transforming Digital Signage

The SMP-2400 is more than just a digital signage player; it is a comprehensive solution designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Whether used for advertising, information dissemination, or interactive displays, the SMP-2400 offers the flexibility and performance required to engage audiences and drive results.

For more information about the SMP-2400 and how it can elevate your digital signage experience, visit SMP-2400 product page.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cayin-technology-unveils-smp-2400-elevating-digital-signage-to-new-heights-302221760.html

SOURCE CAYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

