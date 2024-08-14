AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

APX Lending Announces Expansion into the US and Unveils White Label Solution

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — APX Lending, a pioneer in compliant crypto-backed lending, is proud to announce two significant developments that underscore its commitment to innovation and market leadership. At the Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024 in Toronto, Canada, CEO Andrei Poliakov announced the company’s expansion into the United States, where it now serves comfmercial borrowers across 30 states, and unveiled APX Lending’s new White Label Solution designed for banks, credit unions, lenders, and fintech companies.

Expansion into the US Market
APX Lending is pleased to announce that it has expanded its services to commercial borrowers across 30 U.S. states, offering loans from $1,000 to $10 million, with retail lending coming soon. This strategic move targets the $4 billion U.S. crypto-backed lending market. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of security and compliance, with collateral held in segregated and insured cold storage wallets and visible to borrowers on the blockchain throughout the loan term.

Introducing the APX Lending White Label Solution
In addition to the U.S. expansion, APX Lending has unveiled its White Label Solution—a comprehensive, fully managed platform that enables financial institutions to offer their own branded crypto-backed lending services with minimal overhead. Built on APX Lending’s 100% proprietary technology, the platform is designed with high availability, customizable branding, and robust API integration to ensure seamless adoption. The solution also features advanced security protocols, including role-based access control, out-of-the-box Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), and custom reporting capabilities, all backed by dedicated support from APX Lending.

These announcements strengthen APX Lending’s role as a leading provider in the global crypto-backed lending industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to the changing needs of both businesses and institutions.

Notable Quotes for Media Reference:

  • “As we continue to innovate and expand in Canada and the US, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge crypto-backed lending solutions with the highest standards of security and compliance. This commitment sets APX Lending apart globally. We’re excited to now serve commercial borrowers across 30 states and look forward to expanding into the retail sector soon.” – Andrei Poliakov, CEO of APX Lending
  • “Our technology and compliance expertise make us uniquely positioned to offer a white label solution that is both robust and adaptable. We are excited to collaborate with financial institutions worldwide, helping them to seamlessly enter the crypto-backed lending space with confidence and security.” – Andrei Poliakov, CEO of APX Lending

About APX Lending
APX Lending (www.apxlending.com), registered with both FINTRAC and FinCEN, is a crypto-backed lending platform that provides compliant, safe, and secure Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed loans to individuals and institutional clients across Canada and the United States. With a focus on security and regulatory compliance, APX Lending has become a trusted partner in the digital asset lending space. The company also offers a robust white label solution, empowering banks, credit unions, and financial institutions worldwide to seamlessly integrate and offer their own branded crypto-backed lending services.

Media Contact: Emanuel Petrescu, Head of Growth, APX Lending, Email: media@apxlending.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/apx-lending-announces-expansion-into-the-us-and-unveils-white-label-solution-302221517.html

SOURCE APX Lending

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.