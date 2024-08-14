AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Launches Client Funds Insurance

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is pleased to announce the launch of the ATFX Client Funds Insurance. This comprehensive insurance policy assures the safety and security of client funds up to USD 1,000,000 per Claimant, further strengthening ATFX’s commitment to protecting client assets and providing a secure trading environment.  All clients of AT Global Markets Intl. Ltd. and AT Global Markets LLC are eligible for insurance coverage.

“Your Fund’s Security, Our Priority”

ATFX prioritizes client funds’ safety and security. With the launch of the ATFX Client Funds Insurance under the slogan “Your Fund’s Security, Our Priority,” clients can now trade with even greater confidence, knowing that an additional layer of protection protects their funds. This commitment to fund security sets ATFX apart and reinforces its dedication to ensuring the best trading experience for clients.

Underwritten by Lloyd’s of London – The Gold Standard in Insurance

ATFX has partnered with Lloyd’s of London, the oldest and largest insurance market globally, to underwrite the ATFX Client Funds Insurance. This collaboration brings unparalleled expertise and a stellar reputation in the insurance industry, assuring clients that their funds are securely protected under Lloyd’s of London’s comprehensive coverage.

Coverage Limit

ATFX ensures that each claimant is insured for up to USD 1,000,000, adhering to the limits and terms and conditions specified in the policy.

ATFX Chairman Joe Li said, “We’re committed to delivering exceptional trading experiences while prioritizing customer satisfaction and innovative technology. The launch of the ATFX Client Funds Insurance is a testament to this commitment and represents yet another milestone in ATFX’s mission to provide secure and reliable trading solutions for our clients.”

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-launches-client-funds-insurance-302222080.html

SOURCE ATFX

