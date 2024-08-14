AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Introduces Subaccount to Revolutionize Trading Experience and Enhance Trading Strategy

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the game-changing Subaccount – a powerful tool designed to elevate trading experience and enhance trading strategy for traders to achieve their diverse trading goals with enhanced organization and efficiency.

Subaccounts on Bybit are separate accounts nested under the user’s main Bybit account, providing a tailored approach to managing funds and strategies. Users can choose between two types of Subaccounts: Standard Subaccounts and Custodial Trading Subaccounts, each offering unique advantages to cater to various trading needs.

Key advantages of utilizing Bybit Subaccounts:                                                                                

  • Better Organization: Easily segregate funds and strategies for improved clarity and efficiency.
  • Streamlined Tracking: Monitor investments seamlessly across different accounts.
  • Enhanced Security: Benefit from an additional layer of security for your assets.
  • Concurrent Competition Participation: Engage in multiple trading competitions simultaneously.
  • Diversified Strategies: Better manage trading risks by implementing different strategies in each Sub-account.
  • Clear Performance Metrics: Gain insights into the performance of each Subaccount for informed decision-making.

To create a Subaccount, users need to first register with Bybit, complete Level 1 KYC verification, and open a Main Account. There are no minimum balance requirements to keep Subaccounts active, and no fees are charged for creating, maintaining, or transferring assets between Subaccounts and the Main Account.

Traders can create up to 20 Standard Subaccounts for trading purposes, with the flexibility to have up to four Subaccounts eligible for trading competitions. For more information, visit: https://learn.bybit.com/en/subaccount-summer-school/

About Bybit
Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 39 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

