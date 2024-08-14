AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Report Suggests Bitcoin Rally Could Extend: Insights from BlockScholes

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

DUBAI,  UAE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with BlockScholes, is pleased to announce the release of its latest Crypto Insights Report, titled “The Bitcoin Rally May Not Yet Be Over.” This report provides details of Bitcoin’s current bull cycle, offering fresh perspectives on whether the rally has reached its zenith or if more gains lie ahead.

Key Highlights:

The report delves into multiple dimensions of Bitcoin’s market behavior, from historical price action to macroeconomic correlations, and offers a thorough checklist to gauge the potential longevity of the current bull cycle.

Historical Analysis Suggests Rally May Persist

The report highlights that Bitcoin’s current bull market, spanning approximately 624 days, remains relatively modest compared to previous cycles. With a current trough-to-peak ratio of 3.5x, significantly lower than the 20x observed in prior cycles, the report suggests that the rally may continue for another 350 days before surpassing previous peaks. Historical patterns reveal that Bitcoin’s price cycles often extend beyond initial expectations, providing a cautiously optimistic outlook.

“Bitcoin’s price movements often defy simple patterns, and our analysis indicates that the current rally may still have room to run,” said Nathan Thompson, lead tech writer at Bybit. “By leveraging historical data and macroeconomic insights, we aim to offer our clients a clearer view of the market dynamics shaping crypto’s future.”

Macro Factors and Institutional Influence

The report also examines the disconnect between traditional macroeconomic indicators and Bitcoin’s price behavior. Historically correlated with loose monetary policy and a weaker U.S. dollar, Bitcoin has shown resilience despite the absence of these conditions. Moreover, institutional demand, mainly through Bitcoin Spot ETFs, has played a crucial role in driving price movements, with recent shifts in ETF flows closely mirroring Bitcoin’s market dynamics.

Halving Cycle and Market Sentiment

Bitcoin’s performance following halving events has traditionally been strong, suggesting that the current cycle might extend further. Additionally, despite recent downbeat market sentiment, historical data from derivatives markets indicate that such sentiment dips often precede further gains rather than signal an end to a bull run.

Download the Full Report

For a comprehensive analysis and in-depth findings, download the full report [here].

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 39 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

