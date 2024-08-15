AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
On-us Wins Prestigious Techsauce Innovation Award 2024 at Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On-us Company Limited (“On-us” or the “Company”), a global B2B2C personalized e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI to enhance customer engagement and unlock maximum customer life time value, has been awarded the prestigious Techsauce Innovation Award at the Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in Thailand. This accolade recognizes On-us’s groundbreaking efforts in transforming the future of loyalty through its innovative fintech solutions.

On-us team received the Techsauce Innovation Award of 2024.

Techsauce Global Summit stands as the most significant tech event in Southeast Asia, taking place in the heart of Bangkok. It serves as a pivotal gathering point for the tech community, bringing together individuals from various sectors to network and forge business opportunities.

“We are thrilled to lead the 14 Hong Kong startups, including On-us, to the Techsauce Global Summit 2024, presenting Hong Kong’s cutting-edge innovations that are poised to make a significant impact in the Southeast Asian market,” said Mr. Derek Chim, Head of Incubation and Acceleration Programmes at HKSTP. “We are happy to see On-us receive such a prestigious award at Techsauce, showcasing the competitiveness of Hong Kong technology and its ‘go global’ DNA. It proves that Hong Kong technology can shine in SEA.”

“Techsauce is the largest technology and innovation summit in Southeast Asia, attracting the most disruptive startups from across the region,” said Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, CEO of Techsauce. “We are delighted to recognize On-us’s remarkable achievements and welcome them to our vibrant innovation community.”

Honnus Cheung, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of On-us, expressed the company’s honor in receiving the Techsauce Innovation Award 2024. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of fintech innovation and converging it with Martech, building on the success of our earlier Visa Acceleration Loyalty of the Future Award. We look forward to building stronger connections within the ecosystem as we continue our mission to redefine the Loyalty of the Future globally.”

Stay tuned as On-us continues to push the boundaries of innovation, expanding its reach and delivering unparalleled value to its partners and customers. 

About On-us Company Limited

On-us is a global B2B2C personalized e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI to enhance consumer engagement and unlock maximum customer life time value for all in our ecosystem. Clients include marketers of banks and insurance companies, people management teams, blue chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs 

For more information, please visit www.on-us.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/on-us-wins-prestigious-techsauce-innovation-award-2024-at-techsauce-global-summit-in-thailand-302223043.html

SOURCE On-us Company Limited

