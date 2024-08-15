AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TCL Officially Joins the United Nations Global Compact

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

GUANGDONG, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Technology and TCL Industries have officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative – one Global Compact delivering impact where it matters.

Founded in 1981, TCL has solidified its global footprint in over 160 countries and regions. Its success is anchored in world-leading vertically integrated supply chain, cutting-edge products and technologies, and efficient partnership strategy. Over the past 40 years, TCL has been dedicated to empowering a smart and healthy lifestyle by enabling next-generation intelligent experiences.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and involves over 23,000 companies and stakeholders from 160+ countries, promoting sustainable development through responsible corporate practices.

In a letter to the United Nations, TCL commits to integrating the UN Global Compact principles into its strategy, culture and day-to-day operations. Moreover, TCL pledges to collaborate on projects advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainable development is integral to TCL’s business and brand strategy. Wei Xue, Vice President of TCL Technology and Director of ESG Office, emphasized: “As a global technology leader, we prioritize sustainable practices and corporate responsibility. Incorporating UNGC principles enhances our strategy and underscores our commitment to ethical governance, environmental stewardship, and social inclusivity.”

Since 2022, TCL has launched the TCLGreen initiative to promote sustainability and ecological partnerships. In 2023, TCL advanced its commitment by implementing 857 energy efficiency projects, earning National Green Factory Status for 15 sites, saving 668M kWh of energy, and reducing carbon emissions more than 343k tons.

Looking ahead, TCL aims to accelerate its vision of becoming a global high-tech technology group. Through extensive innovation and a user-centric strategy, TCL remains committed to “Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology.”

About TCL

TCL, which stands for “The Creative Life,” embodies creativity in every facet of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is committed to delivering smart technology solutions —TVs, smartphones, audio, smart home products, display tech, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences. TCL always puts people first, using technology to drive creativity, transform the world, and empower the smallest and biggest aspects of life.

SOURCE TCL Technology Group Corporation

