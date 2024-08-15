AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

American Power Systems, Inc. Honored as Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Supply chain issues are well-known and have affected the American manufacturing sector. But when Battelle‘s Armored Commercial Vehicles line needs specialty parts, American Power Systems (APS) comes through. 

American Power Systems, Inc. Logo

Based on consistent delivery when faced with anything from innovative supply chain management to emergency timelines and critical procurement challenges, APS has been a trusted partner and is Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year.

“The challenges have been tough, but APS has allowed us to deliver our product to our customers,” said Battelle Chief Financial Officer Chris Boynton. “We thank them for their contribution to our success. The response time and quality of products have been essential. Their power management systems help us bring our service members home safe.”

APS President & CEO Amy Lank and Senior Program Manager Phillip Potter traveled to Battelle’s Columbus, Ohio, headquarters recently to accept the award.

“APS is so honored by this recognition. Being a small business allows us to be flexible and nimble when customer needs like Battelle’s arise,” said Lank. “It is gratifying to know that we at American Power Systems are making a real difference, not just in Battelle’s ability to get the job done, but ultimately in keeping the military personnel they support safe in the field no matter where the mission takes them.” 

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, American Power Systems, Inc., specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles. APS products include high output alternators, custom alternator brackets and dual alternator bracket kits, DC-DC boost converters, DC-DC step down converters, high idle switches, and more. To date, APS products have been used on more than 10,000 vehicles across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/american-power-systems-inc-honored-as-battelles-small-business-supplier-of-the-year-302222863.html

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.